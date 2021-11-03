CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilly rain drenching South Central states

By Ryan Adamson,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 8 days ago

Thunderstorms will also develop across the region on Wednesday as warm and humid air from the Gulf of Mexico collides with chillier air pouring down from the northeast.

A strengthening storm system that doused areas from Kansas to Arkansas Tuesday is turning its sights toward Texas on Wednesday, AccuWeather forecasters say.

Although much of the rain across the Central states has not been heavy so far, rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches will still be possible due to the persistent nature of the rain.

"Even where rain is not particularly heavy, the slow-moving nature of the system can cause elevated rainfall totals and localized flash flooding in any given location," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm.

The rain is largely being caused by a clash of air masses. This will continue to lead to the development of thunderstorms on through Wednesday night, even though severe weather is not expected.

"Chilly air flowing in from the northeast will run into warm and humid air from the Gulf of Mexico across southern and eastern Texas, as well as parts of western Louisiana," said Storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZXbI_0clFcnyu00

The chilly air will dominate in Oklahoma and Arkansas, with temperatures only forecast to reach the 40s on Wednesday. Some snowflakes will be possible in the highest levels of the Ozark Mountains, forecasters say. Temperatures well above freezing should prevent any accumulation and all precipitation will change back to rain by Wednesday afternoon.

A high of 44 is forecast for Oklahoma City on Wednesday, well below the average of 67 F for this time of year. Temperatures are expected to steadily rise back toward average by the weekend, however. Elsewhere, Dallas will only reach the low 50s Wednesday. An average high for the city for Nov. 3 is 72 F.

Meanwhile, the warmer and more humid air is better established farther to the south and heavier rain is likely.

"Some of the heaviest rain can occur in cities like Corpus Christi, Austin and Houston, Texas, on into Wednesday evening," said Storm.

The rain and embedded thunderstorms will continue to push into southern Texas on Wednesday night. Most of the region will turn dry on Thursday as the cooler and less humid air makes it all the way to the Gulf Coast. However, that will not be the end of the storm system.

This same system is expected to turn sharply toward the Atlantic coast late this week and this weekend, where it will deliver rain to the Southeast, said Storm.

Rain and thunderstorms will blossom across the Florida Peninsula on Thursday night as an area of low pressure develops. The heaviest rain is expected to fall on Friday, as the low pressure gets better organized and moves slowly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EfhhH_0clFcnyu00

There are two scenarios that forecasters are analyzing for how the storm will unfold this weekend. The first is for the low to hug the coast as it moves northward. This would lead to heavy rain on Saturday along the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas, before moving into the Northeast and New England with the possibility of some wind and rain on Sunday and Monday.

The second possibility is for the storm to stay farther to the east, sparing areas to the north of the Outer Banks.

Forecasters will continue to monitor this system in the coming days to see which scenario becomes more likely to come to fruition.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

