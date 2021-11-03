CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

A Fool and His Money Soon Pay Taxes

By Deanna Ritchie
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Everyone loves to pay taxes. All that paperwork and red tape adds years to the life of the common tax payer. No. One. Ever. Said.

The reason we pay taxes is that humankind as a whole loves to suffer.

That sweaty bread that comes from our brow we are only too glad to give away to governments through taxes so they may spend it wisely on UFO tracking, and Geyser gazing. You know we need the “How to make more sour pickle” research. Warfare. Nuclear bombs and so on.

The first taxes ever recorded in history was levied by caveman Oog from his neighbor caveman Ugh. Oog went over to Ugh’s cave one neolithic morning to take away Ugh’s pile of rocks. And since Oog had a bigger club than Ugh, he was able to steal those rocks with some semblance of legitimate authority.

Oog went on to a glorious career as the earth-recognized tax collector. Oog knew that time was money and that money was actually rocks. In fact, he collected so many rocks over the years that he was finally buried in an avalanche of them. Some have hoped that all tax collectors will so perish — but we know that’s a fairytale.

More hysterical tax history.

The ancient Greeks really knew how to tax each other. First, Athens would tax Sparta, demanding all their amphora’s of wine. Then Sparta would tax Athens, requesting at the point of a spear all their young maidens. This taxing process went on generation after generation, until there wasn’t a maiden or a sober Greek left.

Taxes fueled the mighty Roman empire. But, of course, if you were a Roman subject, you couldn’t break wind without having to pay a tax. Pity the poor commoners who lived mainly on legumes.

In China, the Ming emperors needed plenty of mazuma to keep their concubines happy and their own long fingernails painted in silver and polished with ruby dust. If this sounds too extravagant to be accurate, just think of how some of the lobbyists in Washington live today.

Those early Ming emperors had to squeeze the peasants pretty hard to keep everyone in the palace swathed in silk. Chinese tax collectors were notorious for pulling out fingernails and chopping off toes, and that was only their way of saying hello.

When these exuberant tax collectors got curious with a recalcitrant peasant, they would submit him to “The Torture of Ten Thousand Pickles” (I think this is shown in an old “Veggie Tales” cartoon and is a torture so horrible that its description was put down on a parchment scroll and locked away in the vaults of Vlasic, or somewhere just as important.

A brief history of today’s tariffs.

The payment of taxes today is a wonder to behold. The taxpayer wakes up in the morning, yawns and stretches, and already is being assessed for the air used, and fined for offensive body language. Their breakfast has already undergone a sales tax, a food levy , and perhaps even a gas tax. (And by the way, these bad jokes and dismal puns are tithed at a steep rate as well.)

And so the day goes for the average taxpayer. First, they are gouged at work with duties and rates galore. Then, when they go into a saloon for an innocent snort or two, the excise duties on each glass they guzzle are enormous. And when they get home, tired and discouraged, they are most likely met at the door by a debt collector. Who demands a pound of flesh or their firstborn. It’s enough to make a person turn to Zoroastrianism.

A new day is yawning, that is, dawning.

But there is hope for the weary citizen. That poor guy or gal who pays taxes to the limit and goes out into the fields at night to wring blood from turnips. A grizzly sight indeed. The only other recourse available is the poorhouse. Where residents have to walk around in barrels, and those splinters are murder.

For those who would rather not support their idle rapacious government by the sweat of their brow, there is now a movement sweeping the world that is called R.A.G.M.O.P. The initials stand for something or other in Latvian, which nobody remembers anymore. But the movement advocates for people taxing their government, not the government taxing their people.

Can you imagine the fun of chasing a legislator down the street to collect a fee for hot air? Or how about charging them for impersonating a human being? by the time the R.A.G.M.O.P. crowd gets through with one of them, they’ll be lucky to keep their birthday suits!

If you would like to support this sterling organization, just go outside during the full of the moon, wrapped in a bedsheet, and jump up and down shouting, “Easy peasy lemon squeezy.”

The rest will be taken care of by the Izaak Walton League.

The post A Fool and His Money Soon Pay Taxes appeared first on Due .

Comments / 0

Related
NME

NFT owners in the US to start paying taxes on their investments

Those buying, selling, and creating non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the US are about to have a much harder time doing so, as they’re getting regulated in the country. The H.R.3684 Infrastructure Bill has been passed, meaning crypto brokers will need to report to the Internal Revenue Service (the IRS, which focuses on taxes in the United States). Certified Public Accountant James Yochum thus took to Twitter to illustrate what this means for NFTs.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Riverside Press Enterprise

Gift money now, before estate tax laws sunset in 2025

The holidays are usually a time of gift-giving. But with new tax laws looming, the 2021 year-end may see some very extravagant giving. A recipient of a gift does not pay income taxes on the gift. However, the gift-giver may pay gift taxes, unless one of two exemptions applies. The...
INCOME TAX
Shawano Leader

How To Pay For a Divorce With No Money?

Divorce brings not only emotional hardships or challenges to your routine, but it also creates financial difficulties for many couples. Apart from the need to reorganize your life and manage your finances independently, you will need to cover a list of expenses the divorce will create. Still, lack of spare funds doesn’t mean you have to suffer in an unhappy marriage and lose all hopes to end it one day.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Boston Herald

DeRugy: Global minimum tax just money squeeze plan

There is a certain irony to a group of rich countries pushing for policies that will disadvantage poorer countries. Yet this is exactly what the leaders of the world’s biggest economies did by endorsing a global minimum tax rate of 15% on the profits of large businesses, a deal that has since gained momentum and pledges from leaders in 136 countries.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Taxes#Sales Taxes#Ugh#Greeks#Roman
yourmoney.com

Retirees over-taxed by £44m when taking money from pensions

The figure is almost double the amount paid at the beginning of this year and brings the total tax overpayments repaid to savers to £794m since the introduction of pension freedoms in 2015. HMRC released the figures as part of its latest Pension Schemes Newsletter. Experts say the statistics shine...
INCOME TAX
Riverside Press Enterprise

Need a tax break? There are many avenues to gift money and save

The end of 2021 is quickly approaching, so in addition to planning for the holidays, it’s also time to think about our 2021 taxes. When President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill becomes law, tax changes will occur for both individuals and corporations. If you are a high-net-worth individual, consider meeting with your estate planning attorney or certified public accountant this year to discuss advanced gifting strategies that are more complicated than addressed in this article.
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

Minimizing Taxes When You Inherit Money

Unless you spend your winters in Aspen and your summers in the Hamptons, you probably don’t have to worry about paying federal estate taxes on an inheritance. In 2021, the federal estate tax doesn’t kick in unless an estate exceeds $11.7 million. The Biden administration has proposed lowering the exemption, but even that proposal wouldn’t affect estates valued at less than about $6 million. (Some states have lower thresholds, however.)
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Country
China
Independent Record

Retirement savings not as safe as you think

There was a stunning development in Washington last week. The progressives briefly let the mask slip with the proposal to tax “unrealized capital gains” of billionaires. I suspect they took this gamble based on their conviction that not many people know what “unrealized capital gains” are (they forgot about the Google), and the fact that it is easy to hate billionaires.
INCOME TAX
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: How To Get $1800 Before 2021 Ends

A fourth stimulus check is still seeming highly unlikely for Americans even as concerns over the rising costs of items due to inflation and the end of nearly all COVID-19 protections continue to cause panic for some of the lowest-income families. However, some of those who are struggling may still be able to take advantage of one of the few remaining programs and receive up to $1,800 from the government before the end of the year.
BUSINESS
cbs19news

Property tax bills to arrive soon

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Residents will soon see their bills for the second half of their property taxes. These bills are expected to be mailed on or around Nov. 2, and payment is due by Dec. 6. Local government officials are continuing to urge residents to utilize contactless...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Summit Daily News

How has the affordable housing tax money been spent?

Five years after Summit County voters approved Measure 5A — a 10-year, 0.6% sales tax to fund affordable housing projects throughout the community — they’ll be asked to renew the tax for an additional 20 years in the form of Measure 6B on the November ballot. Summit Combined Housing Authority...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy