Buccaneers Film Room Week 8: Tampa Bay at New Orleans

If you thought there were a lot of plays to break down from the Chicago game, well, you're probably finding yourself in the same position this week. At least, I am.

But this week's game is different when it comes to impactful plays. Week 7's contest was a blowout, so while there were impactful plays during that game, they didn't have the context they had this week. Meaning, each play mattered more considering the fact that the Bucs were behind for most of the game.

Regardless, let's dive into this week's Buccaneers Film Room.

Offense

Play No. 1: Tom Brady intercepted by Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. Q2; 1st and 10 from the Tampa Bay 49; 2:00 remaining.

Giovani Bernard kicked the drive off with a great 24-yard run on first down that gave the Bucs a fresh set of downs at their own 49.

The Bucs come out in 11 personnel with trips to the field side on first down. The Saints blitz Demario Davis on this play and are in Cover 1. Therefore, each defender is in man coverage and there is a safety playing the deep middle.

Tom Brady said after the game that "bad throws" are why he has so much trouble against the Saints. And while this throw isn't very accurate, it's more of a heady play by Chauncey Gardener-Johnson.

CGJ knows he has help in the deep middle of the field, which is where his man is going. He keeps his eyes on Brady the entire time and then breaks off his man once he sees Brady getting ready to throw. Brady's pass is wide right of Chris Godwin and drops right into the lap of the third-year defensive back.

This is the play that turned the tide in New Orleans' favor. Cameron Jordan's strip-sack occurred on the drive before this one and led to a field goal, but CGJ's interception not only led to a touchdown to make it a 16-7 game right before halftime, but it also reminded Brady and the Bucs offense that this Saints defense still knows how to thwart whatever effort they put forward.

Play No. 2: Tom Brady's 41-yard touchdown to Mike Evans. Q3; 3rd and 3 from the New Orleans 41; 1:22 remaining.

Brady missed Mike Evans deep on what would've been a sure touchdown earlier in the game, but he definitely didn't miss here.

The Bucs are in 11 personnel again on this play with trips to the field side, again. The Saints rush three on this play and drop eight into Cover 3. This leaves Marshon Lattimore on an island with Mike Evans.

Brady does a great job of looking off the safety and making him think he's going to the right. The pass pro holds up (as expected), which gives Brady enough time to scan the field and find Evans, who beats Lattimore with the double move.

The Saints dropped eight a decent amount in this game and it gave Brady trouble often, but it didn't this time and the end result is a touchdown to cut the Saints' lead to 23-21.

Play No. 3: Tom Brady intercepted by P.J. Williams. Q4; 2nd and 10 from the Tampa Bay 25; 1:36 remaining

I hate to end on a sour note, but alas, he we are.

Now, this is what Brady was talking about when I referenced his "bad throws" comment earlier.

Godwin had a great game and is an extremely reliable target, but Brady goes to the Godwin Well one time too many on this play.

The Saints blitz five, but the Bucs leave in seven to protect and they do their job. Brady has plenty of time to find the open man, but instead of hitting an open Evans on the underneath crosser, he locks into Godwin, who is running a deeper crossing route. That decision proves to be fatal, as the Saints are playing 2-Man with the safeties back deep to stop the deep ball.

If Brady targeted Evans, it likely would've been a first down - and possibly more.

But instead, Brady throws to Godwin and the rest is history. P.J. Williams gets not just the interception, but also the 40-yard return for a touchdown to finish the Bucs off for good.

Defense

Play No. 4: Trevor Siemian seven-yard completion to Deonte Harris. Q3; 4th and 4 from the Tampa Bay 32; 12:18 remaining.

You have to credit the Saints: They won their matchups win it mattered the most and that's exactly what they did on this play.

The Bucs have a shot to stop this drive on 4th and 4, but they fail to get the job done thanks to an excellent release/move off the line from Deonte Harris, who schools Ross Cockrell on this play.

The Bucs blitz six guys and the Saints are able to pick it up just well enough for Trevor Siemian to get the pass off. He sees the middle of the field left wide open and knows all Harris has to do is beat his man and he's open. Harris does just that and also makes an excellent play on the ball, catching the off-target pass from Siemian, who's throwing off his back foot due to the pressure.

This is a perfect example of what Bruce Arians said after the game in terms of the pass rush finishing plays, especially when the Bucs blitz.

"We just have to do a better job of finishing, especially when we’re blitzing," Arians said Monday.

This play kept the drive alive and it led to the Saints third touchdown of the game, which helped build their 23-7 lead off of another fourth down play....

Play No. 5: Alvin Kamara's one-yard touchdown run. Q3; 4th and goal from the Tampa Bay 1; 9:07 remaining.

The Bucs had yet another shot at shutting down this drive, but couldn't get it done on a 4th and goal from their own 1.

The Saints usually do a good job of countering the Bucs' aggressiveness on defense and this is a good example of it. The Saints come out in a jumbo package with an extra offensive lineman, two tight ends, and a fullback (plus Alvin Kamara) in the backfield. Based off the situation and the formation, it's easy to see why the Bucs would think this is a run up the gut.

And that's what they sell out for. Alex Armah Jr.'s block goes right, which causes Anthony Nelson to crash inside instead of staying outside and setting the edge.

The Bucs do have Lavonte David out in the flat, but I'm not sure if it's his responsibility to actually set the edge or not. It wouldn't make much sense to set him up with that assignment considering the formation the Saints are using: LVD is easily outnumbered by both Adam Trautman and Armah Jr. if they leak out that way.

The Bucs are fooled on this play and the end result is a touchdown. Now, I'm not saying Nelson would've tracked Kamara down if he would've stayed outside - that's a tough ask for any defender. But the fact he was out of position keyed the touchdown.

