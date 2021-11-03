CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caesars Stock Falls on Q3 Loss, Bounces on Debt-Reduction Plan

By Dan Weil
Street.Com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Corporation Report shares fell on Wednesday after the casino titan reported an unexpected loss for the third quarter. To be sure, the stock bounced back from its low after company officials discussed plans to pare its debt burden, including unloading a Las Vegas Strip...

