On the Doorstep: 5 fighters who could make UFC or Bellator with November wins

Every champion in MMA history started out somewhere.

For those who make it to the highest stage, the journey begins long before they strap on UFC or Bellator gloves. Modern-era fighters progress through the regional ranks with hopes of accomplishing the highest accolades. Many will try, few will succeed.

This month, five fighters on the verge of achieving major promotion notoriety – one for the second time – return to the cage for what could be their stepping stone fight. There are dozens of fighters close to making the jump in the coming weeks, but these five are particularly exemplary.

This month:

Promised another look from the UFC boss, this Dana White’s Contender Series winner aims to get his second win in front of the promotional brass – and a contract, too.

An undefeated Stipe Miocic training partner who also won on DWCS earlier this year hopes 6-0 will be enough experience for the UFC to bring him on board.

A training partner of the likes of Islam Makhachev, Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and others, this American lightweight has had many ups and a few downs but thinks it’s finally his time.

A relative unknown from Alabama who burst onto the radar with an 11-second win earlier this year in CFFC hopes winning the promotion’s title will be the stepping stone to a UFC or Bellator opportunity.

A lifelong martial artist, this French-Canadian angles to keep the success of legendary Tristar gym alive and well with an eye-popping, phone call-earning performance.

Joseph Holmes

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 05: Joseph Holmes reacts after his submission victory over Shonte Barnes in a middleweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season 5 week 6 at UFC APEX on October 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Record: 6-1

Age: 26

Weight class: Middleweight

Height: 6’4″

Birthplace:

Texas

Next Fight:

Nov. 14 vs. Jhonoven Pati (6-1-1) at Fury FC 53 in Denver (UFC Fight Pass)

Background: After his football career concluded, Joseph Holmes was invited to train at SFS MMA in Mesquite, Texas. He instantly fell in love with the different classes. The competitive nature reminded him of football. He made his jiu-jitsu debut not long after he first walked in the gym – and placed No. 3 or No. 4. That success instilled in him the idea this path was worth pursuing. After a successful amateur tenure, Holmes lost to Bellator blue chip prospect Jordan Newman in his professional MMA debut in 2019. Through the defeat, Holmes’ eyes opened to how and where he needed to improve. Since then, he hasn’t lost. Five straight victories landed him a short-notice opportunity on Dana White’s Contender Series in October when he submitted Shonte Barnes with a second-round rear-naked choke. The win didn’t earn him a contract, but UFC president Dana White promised him a slot on an upcoming episode of “Lookin’ for a Fight.”

The Skinny: Holmes is big, young, athletic, skilled, and driven. Everyone always talks about heavyweight and light heavyweight needing prospects, but middleweight is right up there as well. It’s not often a young middleweight fighter has the potential ceiling Holmes has. With the UFC president already liking what he saw the first time around, it would be shocking if another finish didn’t earn Holmes a contract. He’s fighting a tough guy in fellow DWCS alum Jhonoven Pati, but Holmes seems up to the task.

In his own words: “If Dana White sees potential in me to be as big as Conor (McGregor) or some of these other bigger guys, like I feel he does, he’s doing what he’s doing with me. He wants to build me up. He wants me to have the most straight and narrow route to success. I’m still young. I just need to let the public meet me more and get to know me more. Let them hear my name and see me more. I just need more minutes in front of the UFC fans, so that’s what this is. It’s just like if I got the UFC contract. I’d be fighting on one of Dana’s programs in front of all of the UFC fans and press. It’d be the same thing.”

“… I just have to do what I’ve been doing. I’ve murdered the last three opponents the same exact way with the same kind of effort and the skill level between them have all increased every fight. … I think my style is pretty unique and I could be matched up with a lot of styles of fighters and it would be considered an interesting fight. I don’t think you could say that about a lot of guys. In that regard, I do think that when I do get to the UFC, my fights will be something the fans get excited about seeing. I think I could practically get matched up and be the favorite against most fighters, even some of the bigger-named fighters in my division.”

Mo Miller

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 14: Mo Miller prepares to fight Brandon Lewis in a bantamweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season five week three at UFC APEX on September 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Record: 6-0

Age: 29

Weight class: Bantamweight

Height: 5’8″

Birthplace:

Piscataway, N.J.

Next Fight:

Nov. 14 vs. Johnny Campbell (21-14) at Fury FC 53 in Denver (UFC Fight Pass)

Background: Growing up, Mo Miller indulged in two combat sports of dissimilar skillsets: wrestling and taekwondo. In college, he delved into mixed martial arts on the off-seasons from wrestling. After college, Miller moved from Cleveland back home to Canton, Ohio. He took two amateur fights with his training camps split amongst a handful of gyms. It wasn’t a stable training situation, but teammates Cobey Fehr and Jeff Pelton suggested Strong Style MMA & Fitness, and the rest was history. Now training at the same gym as heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, Miller has compiled an undefeated record through a half-dozen fights including a viral slam knockout and a win on Dana White’s Contender Series, though he did not earn a contract.

The Skinny: Miller’s wrestling background shines through as athleticism, strength, and explosiveness are a big part of his game. But he’s much more than just a heavy grappler. His taekwondo skillset makes him a tricky puzzle to figure out. Though he didn’t show it on Dana White’s Contender Series, Miller usually finishes fights and can do so using a variety of maneuvers. Fighting in front of his dream job’s boss for the second time, Miller needs one impressive victory to ink a UFC deal. His fate is in his own hands and he just needs to capitalize on it. That said, there’s really no rush. He’s improving at such a fast clip. One way or another, he’ll get to the big leagues eventually.

In his own words: “The Contender Series was just another experience in my career, I guess. That’s just the way I try to look at it. I think I’m doing all the right things. I’m continuing to win and dominate. I can get better and I have gotten better since that fight already. I’m just analyzing that fight. It was a competition show based off of performance and based off of ‘he said, she said.’ I can’t really control that but I was kind of upset for a minute but I got the win and we can move on. I’m not too mad about it. I’m just thankful for that opportunity and ready to move on. I just don’t think they know me. Once they get to know me a little more, I think they’ll like me as a fighter and a person. They’ve just seen me one time.”

“… Everybody knows I can compete in the UFC. I think everybody who’s been around me (knows). I’m 29. I’m not 21. I’ve been through a lot. I know I’ve only got six fights, but I’ve got 12 straight plus an All-American background and a taekwondo background. I know how to compete and I’ll be ready whenever they call for the level I’m trying to get to.”

JJ Okanovich

Record: 8-2

Age: 30

Weight class: Lightweight

Height: 5’11”

Birthplace:

San Jose, Calif.

Next Fight:

Nov. 14 vs. Trey Ogden (14-4) at Fury FC 53 in Denver (UFC Fight Pass)

Background: JJ Okanovich can’t remember exactly when he decided he wanted to be a fighter. It “started with ‘the boom,’” – when the UFC started getting popular. Fresh out of graduating high school, the kid who loved street fights found a passion for violence inside the gym. After a few one-off fights for Bellator, Okanovich got his big shot – a fight on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019. Though he walked away victorious with a unanimous decision win over Christian Lohsen, Okanovich was not offered a UFC contract. Due to the pandemic and other factors, Okanovich has struggled to find fights but finally found one earlier this year. After a loss to Lucas Clay in LFA, Okanovich became the first to defeat highly-touted Canadian Anthony Romero.

The Skinny: Okanovich is clearly on the UFC’s radar. The promotion loves signing guys who won on DWCS, even if they weren’t offered a contract that night. Okanovich falls under the category. Training out of AKA, he gets daily work with some of the best fighters in the world. The gym has a long and storied history of MMA champions that includes Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier, Cain Velasquez, and Luke Rockhold. History has a way of repeating itself and if Okanovich wins for the second time in 2021, he could take one step closer to title gold – especially with the UFC boss in attendance at Fury FC 53.

In his own words: “I’m a finisher. That’s my style. Unfortunately, the last four fights, I haven’t gotten a finish. But I do go out there and try to bully my opponent and try to finish them every single time, no matter what it is. If it’s a submission or a knockout, I’m going for it all. My Contender Series fight, I did go for it. I just fought a tough opponent. He wasn’t trying to get finished or knocked out. Hopefully, I can get lucky. It takes luck to land a punch but skill to throw it. Hopefully, I can get lucky and land one of these punches.”

“… I feel like I was ready for the UFC a long time ago. I think the better fighters I fight bring the most out of me and they motivate me. I’ve been doing this for a little while now. I’ve been training with the best guys, the best 155-pounders in the world, and I think I hold my own. I train out of AKA, so I get to train with all of these Russians who are top-level and I think I hold my own. As far as being in the UFC, I think I could definitely make a dent in this division. It’ll motivate me to a different level. I’m not saying I’m not motivated now, but a little bit of extra motivation with some money behind it and knowing I’m fighting better fighters, that’s a lot of extra motivation and it’s going to push me to the next level.”

DeAndre Anderson

Record: 5-0

Age: 24

Weight class: Featherweight

Height: 5’6″

Birthplace:

Alabama

Next Fight:

Nov. 19 vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (10-4) at CFFC 103 in Tunica, Miss. (UFC Fight Pass)

Background: The pursuit of martial arts greatness started when an 11-year-old DeAndre Anderson first saw boxer Ray Mercer flatten a behemoth in former UFC heavyweight Tim Sylvia with a single knockout blow. The fight inspired Anderson to start a path toward the professional ranks. He began with wrestling and the other martial arts came along afterward. After a 5-1 amateur career, Anderson turned pro in 2018. He went 4-0 in his first four professional fights, which came under the King of the Cage (KOTC) banner. Since his KOTC fights were not internationally available for viewing and often tape-delayed, Anderson had his real coming-out party at CFFC 99 in August when he starched previously undefeated Jose Perez with an 11-second knockout. The win set him up for a shot at the vacant CFFC bantamweight championship against JacksonWink MMA product Da’Mon Blackshear.

The Skinny: Not a ton of tap on Anderson exists, but from what is available he’s certainly got “it.” What “it” is, is the ability to be well-rounded, exciting, and a good interview all at the same time. Motivated by a young daughter at home, this 24-year-old has seemed unstoppable thus far. Now it’s time to really prove something to a mainstream audience. UFC or Bellator contracts often follow CFFC titles, so Anderson could be looking at a major promotional debut by the end of 2021 should he win.

In his own words: “I feel like I’m one win away from being in the UFC. I think a lot of people feel that way, especially the people I’ve been around. They’ve always believed that I was very close to being able to be in there. I just needed the publicity and people to be able to notice me. The way that I fight, I’m always exciting. But if nobody gets to see that excitement, then you go unnoticed. Now, I know if I win this one, all eyes will be on me. Especially with the spotlight that y’all are giving me, I know that I’m on the radar.”

“… With my training and me being a little bit more experienced now, I feel like I can definitely handle guys who are a little bit higher up in the UFC. I might not be able to crack the top 10 in the first year of me being in there, but I know there are guys on the roster that I can beat. I feel like I’m a UFC fighter skill-wise.”

Michael Dufort

Record: 8-3

Age: 27

Weight class: Lightweight

Height: 5’8″

Birthplace:

Sorel, Quebec, Canada

Next Fight:

Nov. 19 vs. Kyle Prepolec (14-7) at Samourai MMA 1 in Montreal (FITE TV)

Background: An MMA practitioner since 13, Quebec’s Michael Dufort has long eyed combat sports greatness. Coming from a big family, Dufort had to learn how to fight quickly. For 14 years, he’s been in the gym moving toward one goal: the UFC. In order to achieve that, he trains at the world-renowned Tristar Gym in Montreal and H2O MMA. Training with the likes of Olivier Aubin-Mercier and the great Georges St-Pierre, Dufort has surrounded himself with some of the best partners possible. Though he’s been slightly inconsistent with competition frequency in recent years, Dufort has still managed to win eight of his most recent nine fights with the lone loss via split decision against UFC fighter Jesse Ronson in 2018.

The Skinny: Sure, Dufort hasn’t been the most active fighter over the course of his professional career. However, that’s OK. He’s crafted a highly-technical arsenal that he continues to round out day-in and day-out at Tristar. The end product is all that matters and if Dufort’s 121-second victory over Troy Gerhart didn’t prove to you he’s making the right improvements in between fights, you need to give it another watch. The UFC can always use more representatives from north of the border and Dufort could be the next in line to carry that torch. His only loss since his first two professional fights was a close one to Ronson, who is a high-caliber opponent. With a win over a UFC vet in Kyle Prepolec, Dufort should establish himself as a top free agent.

In his own words: “I bring intensity. My will to win is unseen. You can’t desire it more than I do. I’ve finished eight of my last nine fights – all finishes, most of them first round. I’m there to finish. If I see the opportunity to finish a fight, I close it. I wrap it. It’s over. Don’t let me finish the fight or it will be your end.”

“… I know I deserve the UFC call. I know I’m better or as good as any 155-pounder in the world. Like I said, my desire to win (is strong). I’m quick to finish my fights. I think a quick finish (in this fight) will give me the opportunity to fight in the UFC. I think the UFC might come to Canada in 2022. It would be a good occasion to show what I can give.”

