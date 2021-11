The K-Mart plaza in Grand Blanc has been vacant for quite a while, but it looks like a plan is finally in place to bring life to the buildings. The plaza had been home to Farmer Jack and a K-Mart. The Farmer Jack closed their doors in 2007, followed by the K-Mart closing down seven years later in 2014. The plaza sat empty, with no real path for the future until it was bought by a developer in 2019.

GRAND BLANC, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO