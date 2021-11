The Seattle Kraken have slowly been finding their game after a start that saw the team pick up only a single win during the first two weeks of the regular season. The team’s offensive core has been key to the team’s recent success, as they have scored three or more goals in each of their wins over the team’s past five games. Among the most notable of the Kraken’s forwards finding themselves on the scoresheet has been Jaden Schwartz, who has been rebounding nicely from a slow start to the season for the former Stanley Cup Champion.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO