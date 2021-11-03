CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Ludacris, Big Boi to perform during Braves championship parade Friday

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 7 days ago

ATLANTA — Make sure to clear your Friday plans because there’s a championship to celebrate.

The Atlanta Braves won their first World Series title since 1995 with a 7-0 shutout of the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

[PHOTOS: Braves celebrate World Series title]

The Braves announced that the championship parade will be held at noon on Friday with a free concert by Ludacris and Big Boi.

The parade will start near Centennial Olympic Park at Peachtree Street and Marietta Street. It will then continue up Peachtree Street and 10th Street and onto the interstate, where the team will head to Cobb County. The parade will end at Truist Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qczkA_0clFYt6C00
Braves Parade Route (Atlanta Braves)

“Braves Country is invited to line the parade route to cheer on their World Series Champion Atlanta Braves. Fans can also watch the parade and join the post-parade celebration and concert with Atlanta natives and Grammy Award-winning artists, Ludacris and Big Boi inside Truist Park. The Braves encourage fans to arrive early,” the organization said in a release.

Tickets will be free but must be reserved in advance. They will be available tomorrow at www.Braves.com/parade. Premium and A-List Members and Braves Insiders will receive early access to reserve their tickets, beginning at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively. Tickets will be available to the public beginning at 1 p.m.

Capacity at the battery will be limited and those without tickets will be let in on a first come first serve basis.

Atlanta police said in a news conference Wednesday they are expecting one million people to attend. They said tactical vehicles and cameras will be used during the parade. Several streets will be blocked off and people are encouraged to take MARTA.

Here is a look back at the last time Atlanta Braves held a parade in 1995.

