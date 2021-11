Spending on paying back debts jumped by 10% between July and September compared with the three months before, according to building society analysis.Nationwide Building Society said the number of transactions made to pay off debt increased by 2% in the third quarter.The figures suggest people are looking to take control of their finances wherever they can, the Society said.A survey for Nationwide also found that nearly three-quarters (74%) of people across the UK are worrying about the rising cost of living and a quarter (25%) are uncomfortable about the state of their finances.We expect the growth of spending to slow...

