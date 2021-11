The Chaves County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday morning to approve results of the 2021 Local Elections that concluded Nov. 2. The commissioners, who also serve as the county election canvassing board, did not have to deal with any contested or provisional ballots for the election. That meant no changes occurred to results announced a week ago by the Chaves County Clerk’s Office and the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office website, which were reported in the Roswell Daily Record. The commissioners held their canvassing during a special public meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center.

