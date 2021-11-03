CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

True Fall Weather Brings Frost to Area

wzdm.com
 8 days ago

True fall weather has arrived in the area, and with it, the first hard frost of the year...

www.wzdm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

First Alert Weather Team releases 2021-2022 Winter Outlook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Last winter we observed accumulating snow on January 11, 2021 in Pickens, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Marion, and Winston counties. We also observed wintry precipitation and a blast of cold air between February 12th and 17th. During the 2020-2021 winter season, we observed the Fultondale tornado, which occurred on January 25th. Last winter, La Niña was in effect and this winter La Niña will be in effect as well. La Niña is a phenomenon when ocean temperatures are cooler than average over the equatorial Pacific. The La Nina is part of the El Nino-Southern Oscillation Index (or ENSO for short). This is a variable climatic pattern that can influence weather patterns over North America.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
klin.com

NWS 2021-22 Winter Weather Outlook

The National Weather Service – Omaha released their 2021-2022 winter outlook. After combing over dozens of models and reviewing 30 years of weather patterns, the outlook for the season is a bit of a mixed bag. Meteorologist Brett Albright says, “The general trend in terms of what we are expecting...
OMAHA, NE
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Tracking the first snow of the season!

A storm system moving through the Midwest is currently bringing rain to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. This storm will start pulling in colder air from Canada by Thursday, and then we could be tracking snow showers moving through late Thursday evening and into Friday morning. With temperatures around or slightly above freezing, only minor slushy accumulations of up to one inch are expected across the area. As will any snow falling, this could make for some slick spots on the roads Friday morning, so be sure to use caution on your morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#50#Purdue Extension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cold Front & Showers On The Way

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After such a bright and warm Wednesday, a strong cold front is taking aim at Maryland to wrap up our work week. Your commute to work Thursday morning should be a sunny one, but the bright skies will be short-lived. Clouds take over by the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 60s. The cold front will bring rain to Maryland starting late Thursday night, with the bulk of the moisture reaching the Baltimore area early Friday morning. Generally, we’ll just get moderate showers out of this system, but there could be a few thunderstorms in the mix as well. Plan on...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wet And Windy Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A wet and windy Thursday is ahead. The best chance for rain on Thursday will be from sunrise until noon, as a cold front moves through the area. Rainfall accumulations will be generally under a half inch. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will occur ahead of the front, so expect falling temperatures and windy conditions in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s for the late afternoon with wind gusts above 35 miles per hour at times. Friday will be cold with highs in the low 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible for Friday afternoon and evening. (Credit: CBS 2) Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry with highs in the low 40s. A few snow showers will be possible on Sunday morning as a secondary clipper system moves in from the northwest. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs remain in the 40s for Sunday and Monday. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Cloudy with patchy rain. Low 55. Thursday: A 100% chance of rain before 1pm. Windy and colder in the afternoon. High 56. Friday: A rain and snow mix. High 42.
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Front Brings Rain and Wind

A potent cold front will bring rain and wind to Michiana today. This will lead us into the first winter blast of the season. Snow showers will be likely by Friday evening. A few First Alert Weather Days are in place for the weekend. The latest details on your First Alert Forecast right here!
SOUTH BEND, IN
kshb.com

Back to fall weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Warming trend restarts next week with highs near 60. Thursday: Sunny skies and windy conditions, especially in the morning. Wind: NW 10-25, Gusts 30 mph. High: 55°. Tonight: Mostly clear skies, continued chilly and breezy. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph. Low: 36°. Friday: Windy and...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy