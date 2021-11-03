True Fall Weather Brings Frost to Area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Last winter we observed accumulating snow on January 11, 2021 in Pickens, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Marion, and Winston counties. We also observed wintry precipitation and a blast of cold air between February 12th and 17th. During the 2020-2021 winter season, we observed the Fultondale tornado, which occurred on January 25th. Last winter, La Niña was in effect and this winter La Niña will be in effect as well. La Niña is a phenomenon when ocean temperatures are cooler than average over the equatorial Pacific. The La Nina is part of the El Nino-Southern Oscillation Index (or ENSO for short). This is a variable climatic pattern that can influence weather patterns over North America.
