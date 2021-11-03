CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crises in the Horn of Africa monopolize the U.S. envoy in the region

By Michele Kelemen
 8 days ago

The Biden administration's envoy for the Horn of Africa is very busy these days. A civil war in Ethiopia has been going on for about a year. And that country is scheduled to lose its American trade preferences because of the war. Meanwhile, in Sudan, military leaders staged a coup last...

AFP

Ethiopia sets out terms of possible talks with Tigray rebels

Ethiopia on Thursday outlined conditions for possible talks with rebels from the country's war-hit Tigray region, following days of frantic diplomatic efforts by international envoys to head off another surge in fighting. - High-level talks - International envoys have in recent days stepped up efforts to broker a cessation of hostilities.
POLITICS
AFP

16 local UN staff held in Ethiopia amid push to end war

Sixteen Ethiopian staff working for the United Nations were in detention Tuesday after government raids targeting ethnic Tigrayans, UN and humanitarian sources said, as foreign envoys scrambled to end the country's year-long war. Some UN staff members were taken from their homes, humanitarian sources said, shortly after a senior UN envoy visited Tigray to plead for more aid to civilians.
POLITICS
AFP

Blinken 'hopeful' for 'window' to stop Ethiopia war

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced hope Wednesday that diplomacy would succeed in halting a deadly war in Ethiopia after major rebel advances. "I believe that all sides see the dangers of perpetuating the conflict," Blinken told reporters amid efforts by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo as well as US envoy Jeffrey Feltman. "We are hopeful that, given the important work that president Obasanjo is engaged in -- the efforts that we're making and others who are engaged -- that there is still a window to pull back and to move this to a better place," Blinken said. He hoped for negotiations to halt the violence and "ultimately to produce a ceasefire, to have access for humanitarian assistance and, over time, to negotiate a more durable political resolution."
WORLD
AFP

UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme drivers in war-hit north

The United Nations said Wednesday that Ethiopia had detained 72 aid drivers to the conflict-torn north, the latest roundups despite an international push to end a brutal war. The news, which came a day after the UN reported the arrests of employees in the capital Addis Ababa, is likely to further inflame tensions with the government following a decision in September to expel seven senior UN officials for "meddling" in the country's affairs. A UN spokesperson said the latest detentions targeted contract drivers for the World Food Programme (WFP) in the capital of Afar province, on the only functional road leading into famine-threatened Tigray. "We confirm that 72 outsourced drivers contracted by WFP have been detained in Semera. We are liaising with the government of Ethiopia to understand the reasons behind their detention," a UN spokesperson said.
UNITED NATIONS
#Horn Of Africa#Kenya#Food Aid#American#Npr#The United Nations#Sudanese
Reuters

U.S. envoy returns to Ethiopia to meet African Union on conflict

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday said Washington believes there is a small window of an opening to work with the African Union to make progress on peacefully resolving the conflict in Ethiopia as a special envoy returned to Addis Ababa. State Department spokesman Ned...
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Visit of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman to Ethiopia and Kenya

Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman is currently in Ethiopia to underscore the United States’ grave concern with the escalation of the conflict and the risk of intercommunal violence, and to encourage all parties to engage in a dialogue on a cessation of hostilities. From November 4 to 7, Special Envoy Feltman...
POLITICS
UN News Centre

Ethiopia: Future of Tigray and Horn of Africa ‘in grave uncertainty’

A year-long conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia has reached “disastrous proportions”, the UN political chief told the Security Council on Monday, warning of “grave uncertainty” surrounding the future of the country and stability of the whole Horn of Africa region. Fighting began in early November last year, when...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

'Sense of Duty' Puts Veteran U.S. Envoy in Middle of Ethiopia Conflict

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As U.N. political affairs chief, Jeffrey Feltman met Iran's supreme leader and top North Korean officials. Now back with the U.S. foreign service, his focus is compelling a Nobel Peace laureate and rivals to stop a war and avert famine in Ethiopia. After leaving the United...
WORLD
The Independent

Engulfed by crisis after crisis, hope fades in the Horn of Africa

Ethiopia is on the verge of full-scale civil war. The confrontation between the authoritarian armed forces and the democratic-minded public in Sudan is escalating. Somalia’s extremist al-Shabaab movement is gaining momentum on the ground, once again threatening the government in Mogadishu.Just months ago the long troubled Horn of Africa had settled into a fragile but hopeful period of relative calm, with signs of economic and social progress and hopes for durable political stability. Now though, much of that has come undone, and a region that has long been a source of violence, displacement and extremism appears on the verge of...
UNITED NATIONS
US News and World Report

U.S. 'Gravely Concerned' by Escalating Violence in Ethiopia Ahead of Envoy's Visit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is "gravely concerned" about escalating violence in Ethiopia and the expansion of hostilities and has repeated on Wednesday its call to all parties in the conflict to stop military operations and begin ceasefire talks. Ethiopia declared a state of emergency on Tuesday with forces...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. envoy says Sudan's military exercised 'restraint' at protests

WASHINGTON/DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The United States' special envoy for the Horn of Africa said on Tuesday that the Sudanese military had shown "restraint" in its response to demonstrations on Saturday, which he said was a sign of potential for a return to power sharing with civilians. Jeffrey Feltman...
ADVOCACY
CNBC

Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. on condition of 'mutual respect'

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture," Xi said, according to a letter addressed to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, a New York-based non-profit. Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S., read the letter in English to attendees of the committee's annual gala, which was livestreamed...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
thedallasnews.net

Russia warns US not to ship weapons to Ukraine

A newly announced deal that could see Washington supply Ukraine with deadly weapons could further inflame the country's bloody civil conflict and make a lasting peace agreement harder, Russia's ambassador to the US has cautioned. In a statement issued on Thursday, Anatoly Antonov said that the 'Strategic Partnership Document' signed...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Mexican president calls on world’s richest billionaires and companies to pay for $1 trillion poverty fund

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday called on the world’s 1,000 richest people and 1,000 highest-value private corporations to voluntarily contribute 4 percent of their fortunes annually to a $1 trillion fund that he said would fight “marginalization and misery” and help reverse a global slide “from civilization into barbarity.”
ADVOCACY
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

