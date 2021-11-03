Toys for Tots Collection Boxes Distributed

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse told jurors at his murder trial that he tried to get away from his pursuers the night he shot three men during street unrest in Kenosha, saying he never wanted to kill anyone: “I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself.”. The 18-year-old spent...
Austin, Texas — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a halt to the enforcement of Texas' ban on mask mandates in the state's schools. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel ruled in Austin that the ban ordered by Republican Governor Greg Abbott violated a federal law protecting disabled students' access to public education. The nonprofit advocacy group Disabled Rights Texas argued that Abbott's ban prohibited accommodations for disabled children particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
The chief of lighting for the ill-fated film "Rust" sued Alec Baldwin and others Wednesday, accusing them of skimping on safety protocols and mishandling firearms on the New Mexico set where Baldwin fatally shot Halyna Hutchins. In the first lawsuit filed in the Oct. 21 shooting, the man, Serge Svetnoy,...
House Democrats announced on Wednesday that they will introduce a resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar after he posted an altered, animated video that depicted the Arizona Republican and other GOP lawmakers violently attacking President Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). The Democrats, who plan to introduce the censure resolution...
A federal judge on Wednesday declined to delay a Friday deadline for the National Archives to begin handing over Trump administration documents to the House January 6 Select Committee. Lawyers for former President Trump had asked for a stay after U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected his lawsuit seeking to...
After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 4.5 million shares of the electric car maker's stock, raising over $5 billion. The sales, disclosed in 10 regulatory filings late Wednesday, amount to about 3% of Musk's stake in the company. After the transactions, Musk still owns about 167 million Tesla shares.
Inflation accelerated in October, with Americans facing sharply higher consumer prices as they head into the crucial holiday shopping season. That represents the steepest monthly rise in about 30 years. Consumer prices increased 6.2% from the year-ago period, slightly faster than their 5.4% increase the previous month, the Bureau of...
(CNN) — Several heated exchanges between the Kenosha County Circuit Court judge and a prosecutor Wednesday stunned viewers of the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial, but it's a kind of scene not unusual for this specific judge, experts and attorneys told CNN. Judge Bruce Schroeder twice admonished Assistant District Attorney Thomas...
