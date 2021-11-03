CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Toys for Tots Collection Boxes Distributed

WBKO
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBowling Green girl featured on "AFV" Frost and freezing conditions...

www.wbko.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Federal judge blocks Texas ban on school mask mandates

Austin, Texas — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a halt to the enforcement of Texas' ban on mask mandates in the state's schools. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel ruled in Austin that the ban ordered by Republican Governor Greg Abbott violated a federal law protecting disabled students' access to public education. The nonprofit advocacy group Disabled Rights Texas argued that Abbott's ban prohibited accommodations for disabled children particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
The Hill

House Democrats to introduce resolution calling for Gosar censure

House Democrats announced on Wednesday that they will introduce a resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar after he posted an altered, animated video that depicted the Arizona Republican and other GOP lawmakers violently attacking President Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). The Democrats, who plan to introduce the censure resolution...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Elon Musk sells more than $5 billion in Tesla stock after Twitter poll

After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 4.5 million shares of the electric car maker's stock, raising over $5 billion. The sales, disclosed in 10 regulatory filings late Wednesday, amount to about 3% of Musk's stake in the company. After the transactions, Musk still owns about 167 million Tesla shares.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys For Tots#Corvette#Museum#Mobile
CBS News

Inflation jumped 6.2% in October, biggest monthly rise in 30 years

Inflation accelerated in October, with Americans facing sharply higher consumer prices as they head into the crucial holiday shopping season. That represents the steepest monthly rise in about 30 years. Consumer prices increased 6.2% from the year-ago period, slightly faster than their 5.4% increase the previous month, the Bureau of...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy