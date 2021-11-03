CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta United at New York Red Bulls: Match Thread and How to Watch

By Jackson Popkin
dirtysouthsoccer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith one Atlanta sports playoff campaign brought to an unbelievable end, another invitation to postseason stress awaits Atlanta United tonight on the road at Red Bull Arena. Both New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United can secure their spots in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs with a victory, and a win...

www.dirtysouthsoccer.com

Comments / 0

chatsports.com

Three things about D.C. United posting a throwback win over the New York Red Bulls

It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t easy, but D.C. United broke a four-game winless streak by beating MLS’s hottest team, the New York Red Bulls, last night. Kevin Paredes scored early as United had about 15-20 minutes of being in control before the field shifted pretty comprehensively. Despite that, Bill Hamid and the defense stood tall, and a very short-handed Black-and-Red side — whose hand is even shorter now! — picked up an absolutely vital win.
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United vs Toronto FC: Match Preview

A lot has happened since April 24th. That was the day of Atlanta United’s first home game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a sizeable crowd since 2020. The Five Stripes were still early on in Gabriel Heinze’s tenure and beat Chicago Fire 3-1 thanks in part to a wondergoal from Ezequiel Barco. Heinze has now come and gone, Atlanta suffered through a dreary summer that sent it tumbling to the bottom of the Eastern Conference, and Gonzalo Pineda was brought in as the club’s sixth head coach in five seasons. The whirlwind that has been 2021 is still roaring onwards at full speed but (you would presume) finally nearing its conclusion one way or the other. If the recent trend is anything to go by, however, we still have several twists and turns left. Atlanta’s comeback win over Miami kept its home playoff game hopes alive but it can ill afford a slip up at home against 13th-placed Toronto FC.
MLS
Birmingham Star

Draw keeps Atlanta United, Red Bulls in playoff position

Brad Guzan made three saves to help fend off an aggressive Red Bulls attack and preserve a scoreless draw for Atlanta United FC on the road against New York on Wednesday night in Harrison, N.J. New York (13-12-8, 47 points) recorded 15 shots to Atlanta's two in a game with...
MLS
90min

New York Red Bulls vs CF Montreal: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Tied at 43 points each, the New York Red Bulls and CF Montreal are both just one point out of the Eastern Conference Playoff picture. A win for either side could potentially be all the difference in reaching postseason play. With just three matches to play in the MLS regular season, every point is crucial in this tight playoff race, particularly with both teams on the outside looking in.
MLS
atlutd.com

Tools to the Match: How Atlanta United secures a victory on Decision Day at Cincinnati

Atlanta United travels to TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon for the final match of the regular season against FC Cincinnati. While the 5-Stripes have not mathematically clinched a spot in the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, it would take extraordinary things for them to fall out of a playoff spot. A victory or a draw will secure the playoff spot. Even a loss by a small margin would keep Atlanta in the playoffs. The 5-Stripes do have a chance to move up the table into the top-4 and secure a home playoff berth with a victory and a NYCFC loss to Philadelphia. So some scoreboard watching will be required on Decision Day. But first, let’s take a look at the Tools to the Match presented by The Home Depot against FC Cincinnati.
MLS
atlutd.com

Atlanta United Escapes Red Bulls’ High Pressure With 0-0 Draw

The matchup between Atlanta United and New York Red Bulls on Wednesday carried weight. The two teams entered a point apart in the standings and both had an opportunity to clinch a postseason berth with a win. Atlanta got out of a hostile environment with a 0-0 draw, extending its...
MLS
jerseysportingnews.com

Red Bulls try to clinch a playoff birth against Atlanta United

Wednesday's match is a big game for the New York Red Bulls group of young and hardworking players that have been struggling all summer long, then went on an unbeaten streak that no one thought would ever happen in this 2021 season. A season of growing pains and injuries that put them in such a deep hole, which many thought they weren't going to get themselves out of.
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Three Things to Know About Atlanta United This Week

With Decision Day not far away, Atlanta United is sitting on the cusp of its fourth playoff run in five seasons. The week didn’t quite go the way the Five Stripes wanted, as they could have truly clinched their playoff spot with a win earlier in the week. A terrible match against Toronto was the true bad taste of the season, but the club was able to weather a rough storm in New Jersey against the Red Bulls to take a point and set up for a “somewhat” less stressful match in Cincinnati. Furthermore, it appears that the Thiago Almada transfer is all but set in stone, and though there likely won’t be an official announcement for some time, all signs are pointing to the young playmaker arriving in the ATL this winter. That being said, it’s time for the last regular season recap of everything you need to know about Atlanta United this week!
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

MLS Decision Day 2021, FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United: match preview, playoff scenarios, and more

Decision Day 2021 is on Sunday, and even though Atlanta United are essentially with 1 foot in the MLS Cup Playoffs, it still has much to play for. A win at FC Cincinnati tomorrow officially seals things for Atlanta, as would losses by the New York Red Bulls, a CF Montréal loss or draw, or Atlanta to beat out Orlando City in goal differential. (Which, considering Atlanta’s GD is +7 and Orlando’s is 0, seems a pretty strong possibility with Atlanta playing Cincinnati. As I said: 1 foot in.)
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United 2-1 FC Cincinnati: Rate and React

Well that certainly was a memorable Decision Day performance from Atlanta United. After an absolutely dismal first half display that saw the Five Stripes head to halftime down a goal to lowly FC Cincinnati, head coach Gonzalo Pineda changed the shape and the fortunes for Atlanta United in the second half, in part due to an outrageous finish from Josef Martinez.
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Josef Martinez: I Don’t Remember When I’ve Scored a Goal Like That

Atlanta United pulled off their second ever comeback road win on Sunday to clinch its playoff position for the fourth time in five years. If it wasn’t for the fact that Josef absolutely deserved to be in the title of this article, Gonzalo Pineda’s quote described Martinez’s Goal of the Year-contender best, “One of the most beautiful goals I’ve seen.”
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Josef Martinez nominated for MLS Goal of the Week

Atlanta United emphatically got into the playoffs after a dominant second half and road win in Cincinnati on Decision Day. The win was sealed by a worldie from Josef Martinez, a score that was nominated for Goal of the Week. I suppose he has to win Goal of the Week...
MLS
CBS Boston

MLS Playoffs: Revolution To Host Atlanta United-New York City FC Winner On Nov. 30

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Revolution have to wait until the end of the month to kick off their 2021 postseason run. New England won’t play its first playoff match until the final day of the Conference Semis. As Supporters’ Shield winners after earning an MLS record 73 points during the regular season, the Revs earned a first-round by and home-field advantage throughout the MLS Cup Playoffs. A dozen clubs will play in Round One, but the Revolution will sit and wait for their opponent. New England will be sitting and waiting for another three weeks, as the Revs will host the winner of...
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United November International Break Primer

It’s a bit of a lighter international break for Atlanta United in terms of the number of players departing the club this November (yay) than we’ve seen in previous international breaks this season. The club has three senior players and one academy representative playing for their national teams this window:
MLS
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB

