Bryce Harper was good this year. Correction: Bryce Harper was VERY good this year. His case for MVP has been stated ad nauseum by us and other on the interwebs, so there’s no real reason to state it again. At this point, it’d be an upset if he wasn’t named the MVP of the National League, but who knows how people will vote. Not making the playoffs will be held against him, but we cannot control those people’s minds.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO