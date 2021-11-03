Rolling Solo? Atlantis Bahamas Offering Singles Day Package

Plan a trip now and find out why these islands have been world-famous for decades as an angling paradise. For anglers of any persuasion, there is nothing like fishing in The Bahamas. For some, The Bahamas is a regular pilgrimage; for others, a wish-list trip. Just 60 miles from the US, Bimini beckons with a bluewater legacy and angling history that reverberates today, in the productive waters of the Gulf Stream that washes its shores. Inshore anglers find a shallow water paradise on Andros, with its miles upon miles of clean, windswept flats, teeming with bonefish, permit and tarpon. Like it remote? Far to the south, Long Island offers access to the bluewater frontiers of the southern Bahamas, and a history of flats fishing that spans decades. Whichever your chosen destination, whether it’s billfish, bonefish, bottomfish or tuna in your sights, there’s no better place to follow your fishing dreams than the islands of The Bahamas.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO