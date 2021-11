Some men use words like a scalpel, leveraging their power incisively and conservatively. Others use words the way Wile E. Coyote uses a boulder perched at the edge of a cliff. Former president Donald Trump is more of a push-the-boulder kind of guy, and one of the boulders he likes to push is the word “hoax.” Trump used it nearly 800 times as he was first running for and then serving as president, generally as a way of undergirding his incessant claims that everyone but him was being dishonest about things. Every time someone criticized him, it was a “hoax,” to the point that the word lost any real meaning.

POTUS ・ 9 DAYS AGO