This letter is regarding the article on the Wachapreague “sanitary” public sewer. With a new system, the home waste will flow directly — through a connection pipe the residents will pay approximately $5,000 for — into the collection piping (which the town will pay for) and then into the Hampton Roads Sanitation District force main (which the town partially pays for) where it then flows into the HRSD Highway 13 pipeline which transports it to the Onancock plant where it will be treated and from there into Onancock Creek.

WACHAPREAGUE, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO