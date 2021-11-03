CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Why Liverpool Should Sign Atletico Madrid And Portugal Star João Felix

LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 8 days ago

Is João Felix The Right Man For Liverpool?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kQ8Pj_0clFUKVH00
(Photo by Oscar Barroso / IPA/Sipa USA)

Whether Klopp would want the Atletico forward and FSG are willing to dish out the money is a different story but Felix could help evolve and transform this Liverpool team into a different animal.

Obviously Felix would come with a hefty price tag which could rule out a potential deal and it could also be argued that money should be spend on the likes of Kylian Mbappe or Erling Braut Haaland instead.

Wednesday's game under the lights will be a great chance to hopefully once again see what Felix has to offer. After Liverpool's shaky second half display on the weekend, this could be a game where he could enjoy a lot of success in the final third.

In addition to this, Luis Suarez's second return to Anfield as an opposition player, could take some of the pressure off Felix and allow him to play freely knowing all eyes won't just be on him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AausW_0clFUKVH00
(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Comments / 0

Related
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Makes Claim About Real Madrid's Eden Hazard And Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne

Liverpool and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been speaking about the toughest opponents he has faced before deciding between Real Madrid's Eden Hazard and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. Belgian international De Bruyne has been one of the stand out players in the Premier League over the past few seasons...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Trent Alexander-Arnold opens up on how Mohamed Salah partnership has evolved at Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold insists his partnership down Liverpool’s right wing with Mohamed Salah has become more versatile in recent years.The England full-back’s relationship with the Egyptian has fuelled the Reds’ rise in recent seasons with the pair hitting top form once more this season.The 23-year-old has one goal and four assists this term, while Salah has 10 goals and seven assists in the Premier League. Alexander-Arnold admits his favourite assist in his young career so far was his first in the Premier League against Bournemouth to set up Salah, with their connection going from strength to strength since."We've always had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Suarez
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: West Ham 3-2 Liverpool Premier League Highlights

Liverpool's 25 game unbeaten run came to an end as they went down 3-2 to West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday and you can watch the highlights here. Jurgen Klopp's men fell behind to a controversial goal from Angelo Ogbonna early on with Liverpool's players and manager claiming there was a foul on Alisson.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Atletico Madrid#Fsg#Anfield
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Scouts From Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle Watch Chiesa & Vlahovic In Juventus v Fiorentina Clash

According to a report, scouts from a host of top premier league clubs including Liverpool were in attendance at the Serie A clash between Juventus and Fiorentina on Saturday. The Old Lady ran out 1-0 winners in the game courtesy of Juan Cuadrado's 91st minute winner in a game that saw La Viola's Nikola Mikenkovic sent off for two yellow cards.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Stacks of Stats: Liverpool vs West Ham

If you had to pick between a stack of money and this stack of stats, I’m pretty sure you would take the stats. It would be more beneficial in the long run, like the dinner with Jay Z. Liverpool Stats:. -This is Liverpool’s first fixture being played with the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Why Liverpool Should Sign Brighton's Pascal Groß

Brighton & Hove Albion have had an immense start to the season so far. The man behind that is perhaps an unsung hero in Pascal Groß. The central midfielder joined Brighton for a fee of £3million back in 2017. He has featured in 146 games in all competitions whilst scoring 15 goals. Five goals being penalties including one scored against Liverpool last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Order your Liverpool v Atletico Madrid matchday programme now

If the eye-catching front cover wasn’t enticing enough, inside Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas rate LFC’s European campaign so far and manager Jürgen Klopp and captain Jordan Henderson analyse the Atletico threat in their respective columns. Elsewhere, the club’s head of nutrition Mona Nemmer lifts the lid on her...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Novibet – Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Offer

It’s Liverpool v Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night and you don’t want to miss this Novibet free bet offer! Place a £30.00+ bet on Liverpool v Atletico Madrid and Novibet will give us a £10.00 free bet. Translated into matched betting terms, this gives us a guaranteed profit of £7.00 and here’s how…
SOCCER
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
261
Followers
2K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy