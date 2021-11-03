Why Liverpool Should Sign Atletico Madrid And Portugal Star João Felix

Is João Felix The Right Man For Liverpool?

(Photo by Oscar Barroso / IPA/Sipa USA)

Whether Klopp would want the Atletico forward and FSG are willing to dish out the money is a different story but Felix could help evolve and transform this Liverpool team into a different animal.

Obviously Felix would come with a hefty price tag which could rule out a potential deal and it could also be argued that money should be spend on the likes of Kylian Mbappe or Erling Braut Haaland instead.

Wednesday's game under the lights will be a great chance to hopefully once again see what Felix has to offer. After Liverpool's shaky second half display on the weekend, this could be a game where he could enjoy a lot of success in the final third.

In addition to this, Luis Suarez's second return to Anfield as an opposition player, could take some of the pressure off Felix and allow him to play freely knowing all eyes won't just be on him.