Premier League

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid | Champions League Group B Lowdown

By Dan Clubbe
 8 days ago

From stunning Steven Gerrard half-volleys en route to number five to Mohamed Salah magic against Napoli in 2019; Liverpool have never truly done things the easy way on their route to European glory down the years.

Never has that been more accurate than under Jurgen Klopp. Despite reaching lofty heights with the German at the helm, the six-time champions of Europe have often made hard work of qualifying out of the group stage.

(Photo by: Ivan Abanades Medina Cordon Press/Sipa USA)

This season, the free-scoring Reds look set to buck that trend, however, as a perfect three from three record seems sure to send Jurgen Klopp's side through with minimal fuss.

Things got off to the ideal start on matchday one as Liverpool brushed off a late first-half comeback to beat Italian royalty AC Milan 3-2 at Anfield. All thanks to a stunning Jordan Henderson strike.

Elsewhere, early favourites - alongside Liverpool - to qualify from the perceived 'group of death' Atletico Madrid were held 0-0 at home to FC Porto.

With an early upper hand, Klopp's men headed to their happiest of hunting grounds at the Estadio do Dragao and suitably trounced Porto 5-1 in their own backyard.

In need of the points, Atletico were grateful for a stoppage-time penalty from a certain Luis Suarez that helped the La Liga champions edge past Milan 2-1 in the San Siro.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Matchday three saw Liverpool head to the venue of their sixth and most recent European triumph as the Wanda Metropolitano played host to Klopp v Simeone as well as Atletico against the group topping Reds.

In what was a gripping encounter from start to finish, a Salah brace and a Naby Keita wonder strike were enough to earn all three points as the in-form visitors took total control of their destiny.

This all leads us to now and Klopp's men are sitting pretty on nine points - five ahead of Atletico and Porto whilst Milan prop up Group B without a point to their name.

Victory for Liverpool will see them qualify as group winners with two games to spare and will allow for heavy rotation as Porto arrive on Merseyside and the Reds head to Italy for the final fixture.

In truth, albeit unlikely to cross a single mind, even a failure to beat Atletico wouldn't be a disaster as a solitary win from the remaining two fixtures will ensure safe passage through to the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, having impressed momentarily on the opening night on Merseyside, Milan manager Stefano Pioli will know victory against Porto is essential to keep alive hopes of even a Europa League spot.

Verdict

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Albeit an unprecedented position of strength, Liverpool would be wise to keep their foot firmly down on the pedal and ensure qualification at the earliest possible juncture to allow for rest and rotation across the final two fixtures.

Furthermore, it is becoming increasingly apparent that a minor clash of personalties based rift is forming between Klopp and Simone. Making the chance to taste success as well as damaging the Spanish club's qualification hopes that little bit more appealing.

