Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: How to Watch/Livestream | UEFA Champions League

By Charlie Webb
 8 days ago

Liverpool face Diego Simeone's side at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday night and here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

After the last Champions League game against these two side, this one should also be an amazing watch.

Atletico Madrid need the three points to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

On the other hand, a draw will do for Liverpool to make it through to the round of 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVrAK_0clFU77500
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

However, Jurgen Klopp will be going into this game trying to keep up Liverpool's perfect record in the Champions League this season.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 20:00pm kick-off on Wednesday the 3rd of October!

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 20:00pm UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 16:00pm ET

Pacific time: 15:00pm PT

Central time: 13:00pm CT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on BT Sports.

For US viewers, the game will be shown live on Paramount+.

You can also catch our commentary of the game live on the LFC Transfer Room YouTube channel HERE!

Read More Liverpool Coverage

chatsports.com

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Reds target victory to secure spot in the Champions League last-16 and extend their stunning unbeaten run to 25 games in all competitions

Liverpool will be hoping to book a place in the last-16 of the Champions League when they host Atletico Madrid at Anfield. Despite a tricky group which also features AC Milan and Porto, the Reds have made light work of their high statured opponents so far as they look to extend an unbeaten run which started back in April to 25 games across all competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: How to watch, odds, updates, schedule, predictions

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners? Will it be Chelsea again?. The UEFA Champions League group stage is here, as so many giants of European soccer are stacked after a busy summer of moves at the top level. This week the big games include...
UEFA
The Independent

Liverpool see off 10-man Atletico Madrid in dramatic Champions League encounter at Anfield

How much drama can you condense into one Champions League match? Liverpool and Atletico Madrid seem hellbent on cracking that poser, once again squeezing the action of what felt like five encounters into a sole, feverish fixture. Jurgen Klopp’s side triumphed, winning their opening four games in the competition for the first time. They are group winners, they have qualified for the knockout stages, and they are great entertainers.By the 36-minute mark at Anfield, there had been two goals from the home side and a straight red for Felipe, which was some plot twist considering Diego Simeone’s men put...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool breeze into Champions League knockout stages with 2-0 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane converting Trent crosses before Felipe was sent off

Atletico Madrid will take a sense of injustice away from Anfield. Diego Simeone’s team do not usually need an excuse and the first half sending off of their Brazilian defender Felipe was frankly as bizarre as anything we have witnessed on the green acres of a football field for quite some time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Man City vs Club Brugge, Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig vs PSG and all the action

GOAL MANCHESTER CITY (4-1) 2021-11-03T21:50:23Z 21:50. Add Gabriel Jesus to the scoresheet for Manchester City as he makes it 4-1. A good win from Manchester City, despite that nervy moment in the first haf. GOAL SHERIFF (1-3) 2021-11-03T21:50:02Z 21:50. A consolation goal for the hosts, as Adama Traore scores to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Champions League state of play: Liverpool are one of four teams to have qualified for the last-16, but Man United, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid still have it all to do with two matchdays left

The Champions League group stage has reached its business end seemingly in the blink of an eye, with Liverpool becoming the first English representative to book their spot in the last-16 on Wednesday night. They did so with another dazzling display against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, strolling past the Spaniards...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Naby Keita is 'out for a while' after picking up a hamstring injury against Brighton, reveals Jurgen Klopp, but Liverpool boss says Thiago and Fabinho are 'in contention' to face Atletico Madrid in Champions League

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Naby Keita will be 'out for a while' after he picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-2 draw with Brighton – but confirmed that Thiago and Fabinho were ready to return for Atletico Madrid's visit on Wednesday. Keita was forced off after just 19...
SOCCER
The Independent

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Five things we learned as Reds secure Champions League progress

Liverpool secured their progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a commanding win over an ill-disciplined Atletico Madrid side at Anfield. The Reds took an early lead when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s whipped cross found Diogo Jota at the back post for a simple header past Jan Oblak, before Sadio Mane doubled the hosts’ lead when he converted Alexander-Arnold’s low ball across the face of goal. The Spanish champions were reduced to 10 men before half time when Felipe was shown a straight red card for a cynical foul on Mane, although the fact the Brazilian defender appeared to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League scores: Live updates from Liverpool-Atletico Madrid, PSG in action after Real Madrid win

Matchday four of the Champions League wraps up today on Paramount+ with two more clubs bidding to join Bayern Munich and Juventus in the last 16. The biggest game of the week pits Liverpool against Atletico Madrid, if we get a repeat of their last meeting a fortnight ago then it is sure to be a treat for neutrals. A win guarantees Jurgen Klopp's side a spot in the knockout stages.
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Liverpool dismiss 10-man Atletico to reach Champions League last 16

Liverpool (AFP) – Liverpool cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League by exacting revenge on 10-man Atletico Madrid to win 2-0 at Anfield on Wednesday and qualify with two games to spare. Goals inside the first 21 minutes from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane gave the Spanish champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Report: Liverpool Identify Transfer Plan B Should Move For Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Jude Bellingham Fail

As Liverpool look to freshen up their midfield options next summer, Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham appears to be very high up on the list of transfer priorities. The England international has been in supreme form for the Bundesliga club this season and has been regularly linked with the Reds with Craig Hignett suggesting the deal was 'almost a cert' recently.
PREMIER LEAGUE
West Ham 3-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool traveled to The London Stadium tonight, in high hopes of closing the gap to table toppers Chelsea to just one point. The reigning European champions had drawn to Burnley on Saturday, opening the door for second placed Liverpool to bridge the gap. Jurgen Klopp and Co were also hoping...
PREMIER LEAGUE
West Ham v Liverpool: Klopp, Salah, Henderson, Alisson Chase Records And Milestones In Game At London Stadium

As Liverpool head to the London Stadium to face West Ham in a Premier League clash on Sunday, there are a number of records and milestones that can be reached during the game. It has been a very good start to the season for Jurgen Klopp and his players and they will want to secure one final victory before the international break which would leave them just a point behind leaders Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
