It's true that Chrome OS runs acceptably on more modest hardware than Windows 10 or 11 does. But the happiest trend we've seen in Chromebooks in recent years has been the surge in models with processors more powerful than an Intel Celeron, memory more than the bare minimum of 4GB, and solid-state drives more generous and capable than a humble 64GB of eMMC flash storage. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is not part of that trend—it hopes you won't notice any of the above, but that you will notice its eye-catching Fiesta Red hue and high-quality QLED display. Those are great features, but it's up to you whether to pay $549 for a Chromebook that is otherwise equipped like one that costs half as much.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO