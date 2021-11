The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound and ever-evolving impact on the film industry, with studios having to reconsider how they release their blockbusters. Warner Bros. has taken a particularly unique approach to the "new normal", with the decision to release its 2021 slate both in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service. A new article from The Hollywood Reporter dives into the decision and impact of those hybrid releases, while also outlining the studio's plans for 2022 and beyond. As part of the article reveals, Warner Bros. plans to make roughly twelve movies a year for theatrical release, with twelve original movies for HBO Max.

