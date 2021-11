Plans were recently enlarged and now call for 1.9 million square feet of office space, 225,000 square feet of retail space, 175,000 square feet of hotel space and tons of housing on about 116 acres between U.S. 183 and the 183A toll road. Many urbanism advocates have pointed to this kind of dense housing as necessary to keep up with Central Texas' astounding population growth, and developers are eager to get homes started in Northline: "Austin is arguably the best market to develop in in the nation. We feel like we're the hottest suburb in that Central Texas market."

LEANDER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO