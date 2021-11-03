I Saw What You Did Podcasters Bring Double Feature to Wex

Did you know that there was a sequel to the 90’s slasher film? Don’t worry, this was a direct-to-DVD feature so it’s understandable if you didn’t. However, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer didn’t end in the Bahamas as a hooded killer terrorized a new cast of characters. Jennifer Love Hewitt‘s Julie, Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Ray Bronson, and Brandy Norwood‘s Karla Wilson – the remaining survivors of the 1998 flick – never make any sort of appearance for the final film, despite the obvious sequel tease at the tail end of Part II. Just assume Julie had another bad dream and move on. I Know What You Did Last Summer is an iconic guilty pleasure. It’s bad, but in a “so good it’s bad way”. The sequel is also bad, and more importantly, boring. Somehow, I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer manages to be extremely worse. Look, direct-to-DVD sequels have a reputation of generally being god-awful films; I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer proves that reputation is correct. So, what makes this installment worse? It’s essentially the first film all over again, but with several ridiculous twists and turns. First, another accidental kill takes place. This time it’s PJ in a stunt gone wrong. Apparently, this group of morons thought it would be a great idea to prank the town with a hooded serial killer slashing away at a festival. PJ gets into a fight with the “killer” and skateboards off a roof; He was supposed to land on gym mats; however, the mats are removed and he’s impaled through the back of a tractor. What follows is essentially a repeat of the original film.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO