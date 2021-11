Dean Stockwell, an actor best known for his role in TV series Quantum Leap died on Sunday (7 November) aged 85.A representative for the actor says he died in his sleep of natural causes.As well as Quantum Leap, Stockwell is known for his roles in two David Lynch movies – Blue Velvet and Dune. He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars for his performance in Married to the Mob.Born in 1936, Stockwell began his career as a child actor but would be best regarded for his work in the 1970s and 1980s, which saw him...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO