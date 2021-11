Why is Daniil Medvedev complaining about the crowd in Paris after the defeat? So what should his opponent in the final, Novak Djokovic, who for years had to endure the cheers of crowds across the globe for his opponents, especially Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, say about him? Only now is Nole getting the recognition deserved even by the crowds, so can the reason for Medvedev's complaints be justified? After the victory of Flushing Meadows, world number two Daniil Medvedev had to surrender in the final in Paris-Bercy against his eternal rival in 2021, world number one Novak Djokovic.

