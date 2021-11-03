Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-Piece Mascara Set only $24 shipped {Frugal Stocking Stuffer Idea!}

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There are a million and one iconic moments in The Devil Wears Prada, but one of my favorites is the "Are you wearing the Chanel boots?" scene. I love that they casually had Gisele in for the bit part, because her delivery of the following line is inimitable: "The other day we were in the beauty department, and she held up a Shu Uemura eyelash curler and said, 'What is this?'" Their giggles are a testament to the curler's legendary status; its eye-opening effect is so impressive, the $23 tool is known across the globe. Yet according to scores of shoppers, one $8 option is just as good.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO