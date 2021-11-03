CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-Piece Mascara Set only $24 shipped {Frugal Stocking Stuffer Idea!}

By Gretchen
moneysavingmom.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a great deal on this Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-Piece Mascara Set!. QVC has this...

moneysavingmom.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneysavingmom.com

Kohl’s: Women’s Boots only $16.99!

Need new boots? This is a great time to grab a pair or two!. Kohl’s has started their Black Friday Deals! You can get Women’s Boots for just $16.99 when you use the promo code GET15 at checkout!. Plus, today only, score $15 in Kohl’s cash for every $50 you...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Boots by Propét only $26.99 + shipping!

Today only, Zulily has Boots by Propét for just $29.99! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 10% off making them only $26.99!. These are regularly as much as $94.95 so this is a hot deal. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one...
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
moneysavingmom.com

Up to 70% off Coach Bags + Free Shipping!

Love Coach? This is a great time to grab a new bag!. Right now, Coach Outlet is offering up to 70% off Bags! Plus, shipping is free!. These would make great gifts. Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Katy Satchel for just $105 shipped (regularly $350)!. Get...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcb#Shipping#Stocking#Tarte Lights#Mascara Set
moneysavingmom.com

JCPenney Early Black Friday Deals: Curtains, Towels, Sheet Sets, & More!

JCPenney has started rolling out their early Black Friday Deals! Check out these great prices on linens!. Home Expressions Microfiber Ultra Soft Sheet Sets (Any Size) — $14.99. Curtains & Drapes Single Panels — $9.99. Shipping is free on orders over $75 or avoid shipping costs with free in-store pickup.
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

USPS Postage Stamps (100-Pack) only $44.99 shipped! {It’s Back!!}

Right now, you can get USPS Postage Stamps (100-Pack) for just $44.99 shipped when you use the promo code BC00STAMP at checkout! Choose from two designs. That’s just $0.45 per stamp instead of the usual $0.58 and this is a RARE deal and just in time for mailing Christmas cards!
INDUSTRY
moneysavingmom.com

Women’s Ankle Boots only $14.44 after Exclusive Discount!

Zulily has Women’s Ankle Boots on sale for just $16.99 right now! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 15% off at checkout making them only $14.44!. There are several cute designs to choose from. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
QVC
NewsBreak
Shopping
moneysavingmom.com

Crayola & Sticker Books only $1.59 {Frugal Stocking Stuffer Idea!}

These Crayola & Sticker Books are a great deal at Target!. Target has Crayola & Sticker Books on sale for just $1.99 right now! Plus, you can clip the 20% off Target Circle coupon to make them just $1.59!. There are several books to choose from at this price. Choose...
SHOPPING
In Style

These 7 Serum-Infused Mascaras Will Help Permanently Lengthen Your Lashes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. BareMinerals Strength and Length Serum-Infused Mascara. $22.00. Ulta. Velour Lashes Pretty Big Deal Peptide and Tubing Mascara. $26.00. Sephora. By Terry Terrybly Growth...
BEAUTY & FASHION
moneysavingmom.com

Farmhouse Metal Pendant Light only $24.99 shipped!

Amazon has this Farmhouse Metal Pendant Light for just $24.99 shipped when you use the promo code ET3J28TT at checkout!. This light is so pretty and perfect for the kitchen, dining room, entryway and more. Gretchen from the MSM Team! I purchased this light about a year ago and hung...
SHOPPING
womanaroundtown.com

Stocking Stuffers for Women

Shelves grow empty, the Post Office is weeks behind. Shopping early this year is a necessity. AQUIS Microfiber Towel: Ultra Absorbent & Fast Drying. 19 x 44” AQUITEX material is woven into channels that work to quickly and gently to wick water away from hair faster than traditional cotton and terry towels without taking necessary moisture out of hair. 7 colors $24.99.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

This Bestselling Burt’s Bees Skincare Set Is the Perfect Stocking Stuffer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. As they say on Game of Thrones, winter is coming. And our skin is already starting to show it — our lips feel dryer than the desert and our hands are beginning to crack in the cold. We’re lathering on lotion like it’s sunscreen in the summer! Meanwhile, we’re on the hunt for holiday gifts for everyone on our list. If only there was a magical salve that could solve both our problems.
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

This $5 Lash Primer Could Totally Change the Effects of Your Mascara

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Feel like you’ve hit a dead end with mascaras? You’re pretty confident you’ve found the one that will give you the very best results possible…and yet you still want more. But you’re not necessarily trying to wear false lashes or get lash extensions either, especially for everyday life. So what’s next? A curler can only do so much.
MAKEUP
In Style

Shoppers Say This $8 Lash Curler Is so Effective, They Can Skip Mascara and Lash Lifts

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There are a million and one iconic moments in The Devil Wears Prada, but one of my favorites is the "Are you wearing the Chanel boots?" scene. I love that they casually had Gisele in for the bit part, because her delivery of the following line is inimitable: "The other day we were in the beauty department, and she held up a Shu Uemura eyelash curler and said, 'What is this?'" Their giggles are a testament to the curler's legendary status; its eye-opening effect is so impressive, the $23 tool is known across the globe. Yet according to scores of shoppers, one $8 option is just as good.
BEAUTY & FASHION
moneysavingmom.com

Baby Alive Mix My Medicine Playset, 9 Pieces only $10!

This Baby Alive Mix My Medicine Playset is a great gift idea!. Walmart has this Baby Alive Mix My Medicine Playset for just $10 right now!. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. Thanks, Hip2Save!
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker only $49.99 shipped (Reg. $80!)

Get this Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for the lowest price on record today!. Today only, Amazon has this Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for just $49.99 shipped (regularly $79.99)!. This is the lowest price on record. Choose from several colors. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

DIY Felt Christmas Tree for Toddlers only $6.99!

This DIY Felt Christmas Tree for Toddlers looks like so much fun!. Amazon has this DIY Felt Christmas Tree for Toddlers for just $6.99 when you use the promo code FO6U26HW at checkout!. This would be such a fun activity for little ones. Sign up for a free trial of...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy