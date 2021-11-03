CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HALESTORM Shares 'Unplugged' Version Of Latest Single 'Back From The Dead'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHALESTORM has released an "unplugged" version of the band's latest single, "Back From The Dead". You can check it out below. Released in August, "Back From The Dead" is taken from HALESTORM's upcoming fifth full-length album, due in 2022. Directed by Dustin Haney (Noah Cyrus, Luke Combs) and produced by Revolution...

