Midwest displayed dramatic improvement this season with a 4-4 record in 6 man football and earned a #2 seed from the East for the playoffs. The Oilers capped the regular season with a 44-18 road win over Guernsey on Friday and the Midwest program went 0-8 last season and were 2-21 over the last 3 seasons. But they have a solid player in Jacob Hutchings who rushed for 357 yards against the Natrona Sophomores. The Oilers bounced back from 2 big losses to open the season to win 3 in a row and 4 of their last 6 to end the regular season.

MIDWEST, WY ・ 14 DAYS AGO