Aave price analysis is bearish today. AAVE/USD is currently at $307.5. The resistance is currently rejecting further upside. The Aave price analysis is bearish today as the $320 su[port was broken overnight. Price had been trading in a tight range just above that at around $305 – 315, so the break has been somewhat unexpected. As you can see from the chart below, the price broke through yesterday but found support at $305 and continued to rally briefly before bearish price action kicked in again.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO