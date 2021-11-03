Nick Saban's "Never Been Disappointed" in Bryce Young through First Stretch of Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — He was not stepping into easy shoes to fill or low expectations. Instead, Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young was becoming the starter for the Crimson Tide after one of the greatest runs of quarterback play in Alabama history.

Young has smashed those expectations through the first two-thirds of the season for the Crimson Tide. He is second in the SEC with 2,453 passing yards and leads the conference with 26 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions.

"Never been disappointed in the first game to right up until now," Alabama coach Nick Saban said about his quarterback. "But he has improved. I think his confidence and experience and playing with the new players that we have on offense, all of those things have contributed to that development and hopefully we’re going to have to continue to do that as we go through each and every one of these games to finish the season."

Saban said Young is the type of player who always works hard at practice and is always looking for ways to get better.

On Tuesday, Young was asked what are somethings he's looking to improve on over the last few games of the season, and the quarterback is always quick to talk about ways he can improve. He said the bye week was a good time for some self-evaluation.

"I feel like there’s a lot of things— I think my decision making, just us being on the same page and us communicating, whether that be with protections or whether it be that with routes and signals, blocks to the receivers, whatever it is, making sure that I’m more clear with everyone and making sure that we’re all on the same page," Young said. "And we’re trying to eliminate pre-snap penalties and mental errors, and a lot of that stems from me. It’s a lot of stuff that I see and I know and I can do a better job of communicating."

One thing that Saban said Young and the offense need to work on is the deep-ball ability and explosive plays. Wide receiver Jameson Williams has been the most consistent target on the converting end of those explosive plays, but there have also been several missed opportunities whether from drops or overthrows.

According to Saban, the ability to throw the deep ball is something Alabama has improved on. Now, they just need to work on converting more.

"I think we've connected on a few," Saban said. "We've missed a few that were decent throws, and we've overthrown a few. That's something that we continue to work on, and I think we have some capabilities to make some explosive plays. We've made a lot of explosive plays this year, but not all of them have been deep balls. I think we've got to take what the defense gives."

Alabama has seen more explosive plays in the passing game from guys like Williams, John Metchie III and Traeshon Holden over the last two games against Tennessee and Mississippi State.

For Young, the deep ball is always fun to throw as a quarterback, but not necessarily something that the offense is always looking for, but instead it's looking for what's best against the defensive schemes they face.

"I think it’s kind of been a case by case basis— defenses going with different game plans, different defenses running different coverages," Young said. "You can see kind of philosophies they stress week by week. I don’t think it’s been everyone really sharing the same ideology. It’s been different defenses, different players, different coordinators, different systems. For us, it’s just our job to adapt to whatever we end up getting."

When it comes to the deep game and all of football, Young said the biggest thing he has learned through the first eight games of the season is the importance of communication and cohesion among the offense.

"I think a big part of when we have success is we’re all on the same page, we all understand what’s going on, we’re all executing the game plan as it’s supposed to be," Young said. "When we run into our issues, it kind of stems from that. I’ve learned a lot about how important it is to make sure we’re always talking, making sure that any questions that have to be asked during the week are asked, and making sure we’re all on the same page."

Still in the thick of the Heisman trophy race, Young will have the opportunity to prove how much the self reflection during the bye week really paid off as Alabama enters the month of November with four regular season games left on the schedule and another run at the College Football Playoff.

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis stressed on Monday that the players know that they're remembered for what they do in November. Young said he's not looking at anything past the LSU game on Saturday, but he knows how important these games are coming up.

"We do also understand that this time of year, the games start to matter even more," Young said. "The environment and just what everything means in the grand scheme of things just keeps raising and raising. We understand that, and we understand what that comes with, but we haven’t looked ahead or thought about the whole month. What’s most important to us right now is making sure we’re prepared for Saturday.”