This season is a reality check for Les Dogues, who have no way of competing at the highest level after almost a year of troubles off the field. The gloss has quickly worn off Lille's Ligue 1 title win – a remarkable underdog upset which left Paris Saint-Germain in second place at the end of last season – and the fruits of that success are unravelling under a new regime.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO