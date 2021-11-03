Here’s All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for November 2021

Despite what the people who still refer to all forms of gaming as "playing Nintendos" would have you believe, video games are a medium filled with rich storytelling, compelling characters, dynamic performances, and high-stakes situations. It's no wonder that Hollywood has been desperate to get a slice of that magical (and profitable) pie, to mixed results. Video game movies range from the terribly bad (yet beloved for their badness) like "Super Mario Bros." and "Mortal Kombat," to legitimate successes like "Detective Pikachu" and "Sonic the Hedgehog." The "Resident Evil" film franchise is one of the most successful series across the globe, regardless of how anyone feels about their quality, and with the increasingly cinematic stylings of action-adventure, horror, and fantasy games, Hollywood has been quick to develop more film adaptations of video games than ever before.

