CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Here’s All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for November 2021

By Kevin Wong
Complex
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Friday, the biggest retail bonanza of the year, has evolved over time, from a single-day, early morning stampede to a full-fledged week of deals and discounts. And thankfully, with each passing year, it’s become less and less essential to shop in person and get...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Mages Will Release TIMINGooo! Rhythm Game For Switch in November

Mages has revealed that it will release a rhythm game titled TIMINGooo! digitally for Nintendo Switch in November 2021. The Nintendo Store page has indicated that this game will support English in addition to Japanese. TIMINGooo! will tell a comical story about a protagonist who falls into Hell due to...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Magic: The Gathering's Dungeons & Dragons Set Was Game's Best-Selling Summer Release of All Time

The Dungeons & Dragons-themed Magic: The Gathering set was one of the top-selling Magic: The Gathering card sets of all time. Earlier today, Hasbro held its quarterly earnings report, with the company reporting strong net revenue growth. Much of that was due to the strong performance of its Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming business line, which reported a 50% increase in revenue compared to the same period in 2020. A large part of Wizards' impressive revenue came from the Magic: The Gathering set "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms," which featured characters, spells, and themes from Dungeons & Dragons. According to the earnings call, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms is on pace to be the best-selling summer set release in Magic: The Gathering history. In total Wizards has reported over $1 billion in total revenue through 9 months of 2021.
HOBBIES
pushsquare.com

Upcoming PS5, PS4 Games for November and December 2021

The madness of October is over, and we're all full of Halloween treats, but the march of new releases is never done. We're now in the final two months of 2021, and while the sheer volume of new games is slowing down, we're still due a few of the year's biggest. November is particularly packed, mostly with notable first-person shooters, but there's plenty of other titles to get excited about. Let's take a look at what's in store for PlayStation 5 and PS4 in November and December.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Gamestop#Classic Games
Gamespot

November’s Free Games For PS Plus And Xbox Games With Gold | GameSpot News

The free games that you can redeem this November for PlayStation Plus are Knockout City, First Class Trouble, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, and Until You Fall. If you have Xbox Games with Gold, you’ll be able to claim four titles throughout November....
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

PlayStation Plus Games for November 2021 Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment following a leak on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus games for November 2021, which will be available from Tuesday, November 2, 2021 to Monday, December 6. Check out the latest information below:. Knockout City | PS5 & PS4. Team up and duke it out...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Here Are The Biggest Games Coming Out in November 2021

November 2021 is a pretty busy month for gaming releases as much-anticipated titles like Forza Horizon 5, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Battlefield 2042, Grand Theft Auto remastered trilogy and more will be launching this month. Check out the list of games coming out in November 2021:. Call of Duty: Vanguard...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Riot is throwing events across tons of its games to celebrate Arcane's upcoming release

With League of Legends TV series Arcane hitting Netflix this month, Riot is throwing a whole bunch of events across its different games. League of Legends is seeing Caitlyn get a huge art overhaul, updating her skins and splash art and giving them a nice refresh. She's also getting a new Arcane-themed skin along with Jayce and Arcane protagonists Jinx and Vi. Wild Rift is getting an in-game event, with skins for Jinx and Vi available to nab through daily logins and Jayce and Caitlyn being released as new characters through the upcoming Hextech Heist event.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Nintendo
dotesports.com

All Call of Duty games in release order

When it comes to first-person shooters, there’s no bigger video game franchise in the world than Call of Duty. As of April 2021, CoD games have sold a whopping 400 million copies since its inception in 2003, standing third all-time behind only the Mario and Tetris franchises. That’s especially impressive considering those series began in the 1980s.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Reconfirms Release Windows For Major Upcoming Switch Games

As part of Nintendo's latest financial report, the company has published an updated look at its upcoming release schedule. Below, you'll find a list of Nintendo's major releases planned for the end of 2021 and beyond. The updated info confirms that Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is still on track for a release in 2022, as well as other highly anticipated titles like Splatoon 3 and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and that Metroid Prime 4 is still 'TBA'.
VIDEO GAMES
Wired

Of All the Video Game Remakes, Why Not SSX?

Arcade-style sports games had quite the following in the early and mid-2000s. From Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater to the many iterations of FIFA and NFL titles, these games had lasting impact on players, with many continuing to play new games or seeing remakes or remasters of their favorites. One such series was SSX, the popular snowboarding game that was released just over 20 years ago.
NFL
/Film

Upcoming Movies Based On Video Games To Keep On Your Radar

Despite what the people who still refer to all forms of gaming as "playing Nintendos" would have you believe, video games are a medium filled with rich storytelling, compelling characters, dynamic performances, and high-stakes situations. It's no wonder that Hollywood has been desperate to get a slice of that magical (and profitable) pie, to mixed results. Video game movies range from the terribly bad (yet beloved for their badness) like "Super Mario Bros." and "Mortal Kombat," to legitimate successes like "Detective Pikachu" and "Sonic the Hedgehog." The "Resident Evil" film franchise is one of the most successful series across the globe, regardless of how anyone feels about their quality, and with the increasingly cinematic stylings of action-adventure, horror, and fantasy games, Hollywood has been quick to develop more film adaptations of video games than ever before.
VIDEO GAMES
kyma.com

Netflix releases video games for Android users

U.S. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The subscription-based video service Netflix has been working to expand to other multimedia, now including video games. Netflix released five mobile games for Android phones and tablets, as they're looking to capitalize on the success of their Stranger Things series with the release of two Stranger Things games.
VIDEO GAMES
SuperHeroHype

Marvel Joins With Skydance New Media For an Upcoming Video Game

Marvel Joins With Skydance New Media For an Upcoming Video Game. The latest Marvel video game just hit stores earlier this week, but the bigger news just broke. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the House of Ideas is teaming up with Skydance New Media to develop a new game set in the Marvel Universe. The game also marks the first major undertaking by Skydance’s AAA games division since its formation in 2019.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Xbox game releases — November 8th to 14th

Another 20 games are making their way to the Xbox platform next week, including big releases such as Forza Horizon 5, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Football Manager 2022. Kicking things off on November 9th, we have Football Manager 2022 and...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy