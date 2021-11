CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, 5 Nov 2021, Joseph Walters, Colin Fogel, and Alex Lopez are titans in the entertainment industry. Their reputation as illustrators and studio developers is unmatched and their token, Ronin Gamez, also known as the C-corp “Ronin Games,” is exemplar of future gaming platforms on the blockchain. This article is an invitation to the reader to today, Friday, November 5th visit Ronin at Telegram, or tomorrow read about Ronin on their socials, each post will buzz with the hype that surrounds blockchain gaming. Ronin Gamez is a premium platform for AAA games and host for renown illustrators to publish their NFTs.

