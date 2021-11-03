CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikki Sixx Hits Best Seller List for Fourth Time With ‘The First 21′

By Philip Trapp
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx's new book, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, has landed on The New York Times Best Seller list, giving the rocker his fourth best seller as an author. The Motley Crue founder and Sixx: A.M. musician previously penned the 2007 memoir The...

Related
Spin

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Nikki Sixx

Best known for I’m 100 percent best known for my sarcasm first, and second, for being a member of Mötley Crüe. Current city Jackson Hole, WY, where there’s more cattle than there are people. Really want to be in If I could be any place in the world—besides where we...
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Nikki Sixx Shares Escapades as Child Scam Artist in New Book

Unlike the drug-fueled post-success horror stories in The Heroin Diaries, Nikki Sixx’s new autobiography The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, is an up-and-comers blueprint to creating one of the biggest bands ever. In it, Sixx chronicles some of his escapades as a child scam artist. Talking with Billboard...
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx Still Loving The Group Dynamic

Despite all the acclaim he’s received as both the leader of SIXX A.M. and for his new memoir, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, Nikki Sixx told us that being a bassist — and more importantly, being Mötley Crüe‘s bassist — is still the thrill of a lifetime.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Is Working On A Children's Book

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx has revealed that he planning to release a children's book in 2022. "Me and my wife are working on a book about this little girl who goes to all of these countries in her imagination," he told The Aquarian Weekly in a recent interview. "She goes to Africa and she has this little African boy or girl teaching her about that culture, or she goes to England, and then she goes to Wyoming and learns about horses, then goes to Japan and learns about the food and the culture and the language. That is a great idea, and that will come out next year."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Nikki Sixx
thebrag.com

Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx has started taking bass lessons again

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has revealed that he started taking bass lessons again in an effort to be able to play the instrument using only his fingers. “Before the pandemic, I got into this lesson thing,” Sixx shared during an appearance on My Mom’s Basement With Robbie Fox while promoting his new memoir, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIKKI SIXX: 'The Idea Of MÖTLEY CRÜE Not Being In My Life Feels Very Strange'

In a new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx was asked if he and his bandmates were surprised by the success of their "The Dirt" biopic. He responded: "Well, at that time, we'd been in the game 36 years — we're around 40, 41 years together now. We understand the allure [of] the moth to the flame. And it was accidental, but we were wired for fire and wired to fight and wired to drink and, in my case, wired to experiment with drugs. And there was no repercussions from destroying hotel rooms, rolled cars, drug overdoses, jail sentences. So when we survived ourselves and survived our youth, that became such a part of the culture of MÖTLEY CRÜE, and at times, frustrating, because we were, like, 'Have you heard how great the songs are that are on the new record?' And people were, like, 'Tell me about the time.' So, we knew that was gonna happen, that people wanted to watch the film for the blood and guts, but we also knew it was an opportunity to tell a story about a family, and that's my band. My band was my family after my family abandoned me."
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIKKI SIXX Explains Why He Decided Against Doing Book-Signing Tour For 'The First 21'

In a new interview with HardDrive Radio, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx explained why he is not doing a book-signing tour for his new memoir, "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx". Released on October 19 via Hachette Books, the book looks back at his formative years beginning with his birth in 1958 as Franklin Carlton Feranna to the date in 1980 — before the band was formed — when he legally rechristened himself Nikki Sixx.
CELEBRITIES
MusicRadar.com

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx took bass, guitar and vocal lessons during lockdown

It's never too late to learn more – not even after you've had a key part in selling more than 100 million albums. Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx isn't shy about letting the world know he took bass guitar lessons during lockdown to enhance his playing, and while he was at it he took guitar and vocal tuition too.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIKKI SIXX To 'Start Training' For MÖTLEY CRÜE's 'The Stadium Tour' In December

Nikki Sixx spoke to Germany's Radio Bob! about MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" which was originally scheduled to take place last summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus crisis. "We start rehearsals in May," he said. "I start training in December. Now it's down to hard work, getting ready, getting the band into rehearsal.
MUSIC
