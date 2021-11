Ashley Taylor served in the U.S. Army and began serving veterans before moving to Scappoose.Looking for something that would force her to get her act together, 19-year-old Ashley Taylor enlisted in the army on March 18, 2003. The next day, President George W. Bush announced the start of the Iraq War. "At the time, we all thought that the war was going to be over and done," Taylor said. "I remember thinking, 'I have to go to basic training, I have to go to my school to learn how to be a diesel mechanic. The war will be way over...

COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO