‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Noah Brown Issues ‘Warning’ With New Pics of His Sons

By Lauren Boisvert
 8 days ago
“Alaskan Bush People” star Noah Brown has a warning for fans when it comes to his sons: be prepared for a cuteness overload. The reality star recently posted a photo on Instagram of his two sons, Eli and new baby Adam, sleeping together on the couch.

“Cuteness overload!” Noah captioned the photo. “And this is just the beginning of Rhain and I posing Eli and Adam together in super Cute and adorable ways, stay tuned.”

The photo features Eli and Adam asleep on the couch, with Eli’s little arm adorably around Adam. Noah made sure to include a disclaimer on the photo as well, claiming, “We always practice safe sleep.

Eli fell asleep on the couch with his moose and we moved the moose to put Adam in its place, we moved Adam right after we took the pictures and gave Eli his moose back.”

Safe sleeping conditions are crucial for infants, so it’s nice to see that the Browns take care to have adequate practices. Doesn’t mean they can’t snap a cute pic when the time is right.

‘Alaskan Bush People’: Noah Brown Reflects on His Dad After New Baby

Even with all the joy going around after Adam’s birth, there’s still something missing from the Brown family; patriarch Billy Brown left a gaping hole in the hearts of his wife and children when he passed in February 2021. Noah reflected on the loss in an Instagram post, after Adam’s birth.

“Having another son really makes me think about Da and how Adam won’t have any personal memories with him,” he wrote. That’s one hard part of having children after your parents pass away; they learn about their grandparents only through stories and photographs. That can be hard on a child, not having any personal connections with their grandparents. Surely, Adam will grow up hearing wonderful stories about Billy Brown and all his accomplishments throughout the years. He also has his own personal time capsule in the form of “Alaskan Bush People.” When he gets older, all he has to do it watch the show to learn about his granddad.

Noah spoke about just that in his Instagram post, sharing how he’s “so thankful” for the show. “That is one reason that I am so thankful for the TV show,” he wrote, “and why I am so grateful to our Discovery Channel Family for giving us the opportunity to show people that never had a chance to meet Da, just how wonderful of a person he was, and someday Adam will be able to watch the show and get to know his GrandDa.”

In a touching end to his post, Noah wrote, “Adam says hi Da, more.” Fans of “Alaskan Bush People” know that saying “more” is how the Brown family says “I love you.”

