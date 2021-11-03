Wisdom Girls & Fort Kent Boys Soccer Teams Going to State Finals
By jeffclockedile
Big Country 96.9
8 days ago
It was 1997 when the girls' soccer team from Wisdom high school last played in the state championship game. The Pioneers will end that streak this Saturday. On Wednesday they won the Class D Northern Maine Regional final, played in Presque Isle. Striking Early. Wisdom scored multiple times early...
The University of Wyoming women's soccer team finished its season on a positive note with a 3-1 victory over rival Colorado State on Thursday at the Louis Madrid Complex in Laramie. Junior Jamie Tatum had two goals, including the game-winner, for the Cowgirls (8-10-1, 4-7-0 Mountain West) and senior Rilee...
Olivia D’Aulerio netted the sole goal of the game to lead top-seeded Hun to a 1-0 win over fifth-seeded Kent Place in the semifinals of the Prep A tournament, in Princeton. Hun (10-3-1) will face either second-seeded Pennington or sixth-seeded Oak Knoll in the championship game on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
The Cathedral girls soccer team lost 4-0 to Winona Cotter Wednesday night in Monticello. Cotter will play Minnehaha Academy November 4th at 7pm at U.S. Bank Stadium. Cathedral's season comes to an end. The 4th seeded Cathedral boys soccer team will play #5 Pine Island-Zumbrota-Mazeppa at 5:30 p.m. tonight in...
HARRISON – Nico Gomez headed home a long cross from Alan Castillo just 1:19 into overtime, lifting Kearny to a 2-1 victory over neighboring rival Harrison in the Hudson County Tournament finale in front of 4,300 avid and raucous fans Thursday night at Red Bull Arena. The county tournament title...
The boys' soccer team from Wisdom took a trip down to Bangor on Saturday to take on the #1 seed Bangor Christian Patriots in the semi-final round. Wisdom picked up the early morning win and have advanced to the Class D Northern Maine Regional Final to be played on Tuesday in Presque Isle.
The volleyball team earned a share of the ECIC III regular season title after sweeping East Aurora, 3-0, on Oct. 22. Prior to that, the Griffins also swept Holland on Oct. 19. At East Aurora, Springville took set wins by a pair of 25-9 scores and a 25-22 middle-set score. Ella Wittman had team highs in kills with 13 and blocks with three. Other team highs came from Sydney Fuller (11 assists and five aces) and Kailea Sullivan (nine digs).
Messalonskee had allowed just 12 goals in 16 games, and Bangor was the only team that scored more than two goals in a game against the Eagles. That came in a 3-2 victory on Sept. 14. But a pair of sophomores, Lily Chandler and Olivia Scott, were able to beat...
Here are highlights from Saturday's playoff action for SouthCoast teams. The No. 7 Bulldogs scored the first goal five minutes into the game on a finish from junior Ryan Blanchette assisted by junior Liam Geraghty. Just before the end of the half, the Bulldogs got a goal from junior Matt Carvalho on an assist by sophomore George Psichopaidas. Senior Matt Modracek made five saves for the shutout as ORR beat No. 26 Sandwich in the Div. 3 round of 32. The Bulldogs got strong play from seniors George Barry, Brendan Burke and Brett Smith as well as juniors Will Correia and Bennett Chase. Sophomore John Marmelo was solid on defense. ORR (12-5-2, 5-4-2 SCC) hosts No. 10 Medway at 6 p.m. Wednesday night in the round of 16.
There never has been a New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls tennis champion from Section VI in doubles, but Orchard Park's Maya Clinard and Kelly Barnes are in position to accomplish a first for Western New York on Saturday at Sportime in Schenectady. Clinard, sophomore, and Barnes,...
Three area boys soccer teams are looking to bring home some gold at the State Tournament this week. Starting with Division 1, #4 De Pere will be taking on the top ranked team in the state, Marquette University, at 11:00 tomorrow morning at Uihlein Park in Milwaukee. The winner will...
FORT KENT, Maine — The Fort Kent Community High School boys are headed to the Class C North regional championships after a 3-1 semifinal win over Mount View High School in Fort Kent on Friday. The No. 2 Warriors (14-2 overall) will take on the top seed Orono (14-0-1 overall)...
Mt. Abram and Waynflete boys soccer teams squared off Tuesday night in the Class C South regional finals. The Waynflete Flyers won 3-2 and are headed to Saturday's Class C state championship game against Fort Kent!
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The IHSAA Class 3A state champion Homestead girls soccer team got a warm welcome back home on Monday, as the school celebrated their state title with a parade. The Spartans defeated Carmel 2-1 in the Class 3A state title game on Saturday to secure their...
The Mercer High boys and girls soccer teams both advanced to the District 10 Class 1A championship match with semifinal wins at Forker Field in Grove City on Thursday. The Mercer boys rolled past Sharpsville, 8-1, while the Lady M’s edged Wilmington, 2-1. Also Thursday, the season came to an...
None of the girls volleyball or boys soccer teams in the Express News coverage area advanced out of the sectional semifinal level of state competition on Oct.28. In Division I girls volleyball sectional semifinals on Oct.28:. *Hartford lost to Oconomowoc, 25-14, 25-6, 22-25, 25-12; *Germantown lost to Brookfield Central in...
The Class A South boys soccer semifinals between Marshwood and top seeded Windham was held Monday night. The Marshwood Hawks soared into the regional finals against Gorham on Wednesday with a 3-0 shutout win.
INDIANAPOLIS – Frank Dixon has been the girls soccer head coach at Carmel since 1991, mentoring the Greyhounds to and through many state championship games. Carmel made yet another appearance – a record 14th – in an IHSAA state final game Saturday when it played No. 2-ranked Homestead at IUPUI’s Michael A. Carroll Stadium in the Class 3A girls soccer state finals. The No. 4-ranked Greyhounds gave it their all, but the Spartans, led by their star and U.S. National player Amelia White, came out on top over Carmel 2-1. Despite the loss, Dixon praised his team’s effort. Noting that some of the girls on the team were near tears at the end of the game, Dixon told the team, “You have nothing to cry about. You guys played one of the best games I’ve ever seen a Carmel team play. The ball just didn’t go in the net. That’s soccer. It was a great game.”
BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – The Bradford boys soccer team scored in the first minute. It took a little longer for the Bradford girls to find the back of the net. The outcomes, however, were the same for both teams – District 9 Class 3A titles. Lucas Johnson scored the only...
Senior midfielder Austin Delisle scored with 31:48 left in the second half to lift Fort Kent to a 1-0 victory over Orono Tuesday night in the Class C North boys soccer regional final at Hampden Academy.
Comments / 0