The recent news that inflation hit highs not seen since the first Bush administration has undoubtedly unnerved more than a few investors. While the recent CPI figure is worse than expected, that doesn't mean there will be a return to the 1970s. While inflation may run hotter and more broadly through the end of the year, I still believe things will cool down next year as the economy completely recovers from the pandemic. I will talk about the effect I think this will have on the S&P 500 (SPY) and more in this week's commentary. Read on below….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published November 10, 2021 from the POWR Value newsletter).

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO