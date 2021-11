Lac Du Flambeau - More than 96,000 people nationwide died from drug overdoses, during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC reports that's a 30% increase from the year before and an all-time high. Members of the Lac Du Flambeau tribe planned a march for Friday night. The rally is to get people talking about the substance abuse problems which they have seen in their community as well as others in the northern Wisconsin area.

