CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Call the Midwife marks major milestone for season 11

By Emmy Griffiths
Hello Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall the Midwife has announced some very exciting news – and it means that we're one step closer to season 11! The official Facebook page confirmed that the cast were on their final week of filming the series, writing: "This week marks another milestone in the Call the Midwife...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Call the Midwife Recap: Nurse Nancy Gets Too Involved in Adoption Battle

Things got heated on the latest installment of PBS’ Call the Midwife when Nurse Nancy inserted herself in an adoption conflict involving expectant teen mother Jeanette and her mom, Doris. Initially, Jeanette went along with her mother’s plans because Doris argued that Jeanette had too much collegiate potential to raise a baby at such a young age. But Doris’ methods proved Draconian and she didn’t want Jeanette to see the baby’s teen father, Glen. Jeanette, who was due to deliver in a matter of days, developed preeclampsia and had to be hospitalized — and in that time away from Doris, she figured...
TV & VIDEOS
nhpbs.org

call the midwife

With Sister Hilda away on a refresher course, Sister Julienne steps in to carry out home visits. The new Pupil Midwives settle in. An overly protective mother struggles to cope with her daughter's teenage pregnancy and frustrates Pupil Midwife Nancy. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 1005.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife's Helen George unveils incredible transformation with new family photo

Helen George and her partner Jack Ashton pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year by dressing up as characters from The Addams Family. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the Call the Midwife star shared a fabulous new picture of herself Morticia and Jack as Gomez Addams while their daughter Wren looked pretty uncanny as the couple's daughter, Wednesday Addams.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Everything we know about the 2021 Call the Midwife Christmas special so far

We can't believe it's almost that time of year, but the Call the Midwife Christmas special will soon be here. While many will no doubt be counting down to the new series, which is set to air in January, we think fans are equally excited to settle on the sofa after their turkey dinner ready to watch the festive special episode.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Mcgann
Person
Laura Main
Person
Miriam Margolyes
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee shares rare picture as she marks major career milestone

Ginger Zee has had an incredible career in journalism and meteorology, and she marked a major milestone regarding the same on social media with her fans. The Good Morning America star shared a side-by-side photograph of herself in the present day with a rare throwback of a younger version of herself from ten years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Shetland: viewers react to 'intense’ scene in fourth episode

The fourth instalment of BBC drama Shetland aired on Wednesday night and viewers have taken to social media to comment on the "intense" interrogation scene and "incredible" performances by Douglas Henshall and Stephen McCole. The most recent episode saw DI Jimmy Perez (Douglas Henshall) trying to track down Logan Creggan...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

7 must-watch dramas coming to ITV this winter

We don't know about you, but we love an ITV drama, and the new line-up looks like one of the network's best yet! From gritty crime dramas to domestic dramas showcasing the best of British talent, here are our top picks coming out on the network over the next few months...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Call The Midwife#Nonnatus House
WFAA

Why Mark Harmon left 'NCIS' in middle of season

WASHINGTON — Actor Mark Harmon is exiting CBS's long-running hit drama "NCIS" after an impressive 18-year run, helping to make it TV's most watched drama series, as the Hollywood Reporter notes. Harmon, who is also an executive producer for the show, has been a huge part of its success from...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Call the Midwife Recap: Miss Higgins Speaks Punjabi and Nurse Trixie Joins the Abortion Reform Debate

The nuns and nurses at Nonnatus House faced two conundrums on PBS’ Call the Midwife Sunday night: creating an outreach program for pregnant women in the South Asian community and taking a stance prior to England’s 1967 Abortion Act. The first matter presented itself when Nurse Lucille and Sister Frances were called to help an Indian woman who had given birth but was bleeding excessively. Nurse Lucille tried to help the new mother push out the baby’s remaining placenta, which had somehow become dislodged, but there was too much and she needed to go to the hospital for an operation. The...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey has released teaser trailer for sequel – and it looks amazing

Downton Abbey has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming film sequel – and it looks amazing. Sharing the shortened video to the official Instagram accounts, it was revealed that the full version of the teaser would premiere this weekend in theatres. The caption read: "The teaser trailer for #DowntonAbbey:...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Halloween
Hello Magazine

This Morning viewers left emotional following heartbreaking story

Viewers of the ITV daytime show This Morning were left emotional after blind beauty blogger Lucy Edwards shared her heartbreaking story about losing her sight at the age of 17. Lucy joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Tuesday morning to talk about the rare disease that led to her...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey viewers notice major character missing from film trailer

Fans have shared their concern with Downton Abbey: A New Era after a fan favourite cast member was noticeably absent from the trailer footage. Matthew Goode, who plays Lady Mary's husband Henry Talbot, appears to be missing even during some of the major events of the trailer, including a wedding.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Ruth Langsford's fans react as she reaches major health milestone

Ruth Langsford appeared to be in high spirits after revealing she has received her third COVID booster vaccine, taking to Instagram to share her news. The Loose Women presenter was quick to thank the NHS and volunteers at Walton Vaccination Centre as she received her booster vaccination six months after confirming she got her second dose back in May. Sharing a video of herself at the vaccination centre, Ruth penned: "Booster time! Had the flu jab in my other arm too."
CELEBRITIES
Marconews.com

'America's Got Talent' shuts down production following contestant Jonathan Goodwin's failed stunt

"America's Got Talent: Extreme" is pausing production after stuntman and contestant Jonathan Goodwin was hospitalized after suffering injuries from a daredevil stunt. During Thursday's rehearsal for the "America's Got Talent" spin-off, an accident occurred while Goodwin performed his act, an "America's Got Talent" spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY Friday. Goodwin is continuing to receive medical care after being immediately hospitalized following the accident.
TV & VIDEOS
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Is Nick actually leaving The Young And The Restless?

There has been a lot of buzz after almost three decades on The Young And The Restless that Nick, aka Joshua Morrow, is leaving the show. The daytime drama has aired an episode entitled Nick Says Goodbye, sparking rumours the character could be leaving the show for good. The rumours...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy