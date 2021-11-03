CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Fox has head freed from hole in decking in Luton

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fox has had to be rescued after it got its head trapped in some decking in a garden. A member of the public called the fire brigade and the RSPCA on discovering the female fox struggling with...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Anger after woman filmed kicking and hitting horse

The RSPCA says it is investigating footage in which a woman is seen kicking and hitting a horse. The video was shared online by anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs and has been viewed more than two million times. The group claimed the video, taken on Saturday afternoon on a Leicestershire...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

The Queen's Suffolk horse put down at Easton Farm Park

A pregnant Suffolk Punch horse who was given as a gift to the Queen during her Golden Jubilee in 2002 has been put down after getting stuck in a ditch. Whitton Poppy, who was 18, was found at her Easton Farm Park home in Suffolk on the morning of 2 November.
ANIMALS
arcamax.com

North American snapping turtle found living behind British supermarket

(UPI) Animal rescuers in Britain said a man walking next to a river found a 20-inch-long North American snapping turtle -- and took it home to his bathtub. The RSPCA said it was contacted by a man who came across the non-native turtle at the side of the River Trent in Burton-on-Trent, England, while walking with his children behind the local Asda store.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luton#Foxes#Rspca#Bbc News
Daily Mail

Adorable German Shepherd is taken to the vet by cops in their patrol car after being found wandering the streets of Sydney - but there's one detail in photo of the lost dog that has everyone talking

Police found an adorable German Shepherd lost and roaming the streets of Sydney's inner-west before taking her to a vet and issuing an appeal online. Burwood Police officers were called to a street in Croydon after locals found the friendly dog walking alone. 'The happy hound was quick to jump...
ANIMALS
New York Post

Seal rescued after swimming 80 miles with Red Bull can stuck in mouth

UK officials are being praised after saving a helpless seal that swam around for weeks with a Red Bull can stuck in its mouth. “We are delighted to hear that its ordeal has had such a positive outcome,” wrote Lagan Search and Rescue in a Facebook post about the rescue, which occurred over the weekend.
ACCIDENTS
homenewshere.com

Dog Abandoned On The Road Falls In Love With His Rescuer | The Dodo

This dog was abandoned on the side of the road and was so scared. A man came by to rescue him and slowly he started to trust him and fall in love 💗. Special thanks to the rescuers at Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia, you can keep up with them on YouTube: thedo.do/dogrescueshelter and Instagram: thedo.do/dogrescueshelterIG.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Good News Network

Photo Catches the Moment a Squirrel Strikes ‘Mr Universe’ Pose on Their Windowsill

This funny picture shows a squirrel pulling a ‘Mr Universe’ pose on a windowsill. 65-year-old David Roberts snapped the tough-looking rodent in his garden in Glasgow. Retired David said of his lucky moment with the critter, ”It was on the window ledge running about and looking in.” Basically, it was just acting like any other normal squirrel that makes its home in the gardens and parks around the Scottish city.
ANIMALS
BBC

Dog stranded on island in woods rescued

A dog that leapt 10ft (3m) on to an island surrounded by water in a brick built construction has been rescued. Harry the spaniel jumped into the structure in woods near Davidstow Airfield, in Cornwall, during a morning walk on Saturday. He landed on a small concrete and brick island...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Teacher suspended as school investigates video of hunt horse being kicked

A teacher has been suspended by her school in connection with a viral video of a woman slapping and kicking a horse.Mowbray Education Trust said a staff member, named in several media reports as 37-year-old Sarah Moulds, had been suspended while it investigated the clip shared online by the anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs.The saboteurs say the video shows members of the Cottesmore Hunt in Leicestershire and it has been viewed more than two million times.BBC News reported that Ms Moulds was also been removed from a volunteering role she carried out for the Pony Club.A spokesman said the...
ANIMALS
BBC

Great Yarmouth: 'We kept going which is more than a lot of others'

Billions of pounds and thousands of jobs were lost in the tourism sector in the East of England during the pandemic. The value of tourism shrunk by 56% in Norfolk, from £3.4bn in 2019 to £1.5bn in 2020 and about 40% of tourism jobs were lost, according to Visit East of England.
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Mama Elephant Violently Stomps Crocodile to Death: VIDEO

In a video that’s taking over the internet, an elephant is channeling protective mamas everywhere. The incredible footage shows an elephant absolutely trampling a crocodile. The large animal does not relent until the crocodile goes limp. Though it’s uncertain why the elephant reacted how she did, there’s speculation that she...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Boy who stabbed friend more than 70 times was thrown out of primary school for knife threat

A teenage boy who stabbed his friend more than 70 times and tried to behead him had been reportedly expelled from school at the age of 10 after threatening a girl with a knife.Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was convicted of murdering Roberts Buncis on 12 December last year, two days before the victim’s 13th birthday.It has since emerged that he was expelled after he had taken a knife into St Nicholas Primary School in Boston, Lincolnshire, and threatened a girl with it.A mother who used to take Roberts to school with her children told The Sun: “It’s not his first incident...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

Leopard Cub Runs For Its Life From Hyena And A Tall Savior Emerges

When a leopard cub got chased by a hungry hyena in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, it looked like curtains. (Watch the video below.) The cub was left alone by its mother in a bush at South Africa’s Kruger National Park and got sniffed out by the hyena, which sprinted at its desperate prey in a video posted by Latest Sightings on Tuesday.
ANIMALS
thefreepress.ca

B.C. woman gets spooked, licked by bear in her backyard

Melanie Porter thought she saw a black cat in her yard in the evening of Thursday, Nov. 4. It was a furred, four legged animal, but it wasn’t a cat, as she initially thought. Porter found herself face to face with a black bear. “I just froze,” she said, recalling...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy