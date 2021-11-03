CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pressure Cooker Meal Starters

By Laura McQuarrie
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmsom x Instant Pot collaborated on a set of limited-edition starters that are optimized for making flavorful Asian meals with a pressure cooker or air...

Smothered Cabbage Recipe

Easy and hearty, this smothered cabbage dish is made with ham hock, pork shank, and cabbage, for a delicious bite perfect for everyday lunch. Combine water, ham hock, and pork shank in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 2 hours until meat is cooked through. Drain and set meat aside to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
Cranberry Relish Recipe

Combine cranberries, shallot, Madeira, sugars, orange juice and cranberry juice in a 1-quart sauce pot and simmer over low- medium heat for 20-30 minutes or until the cranberries become soft. Separately, mix the cornstarch with the cold water then add it to the cranberry mixture. Turn up heat to a heavy simmer and continue to cook, stirring well, for another 5-10 minutes. Serve warm.
Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
These restaurants offer Thanksgiving dinner for takeout in 2021

Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
Avoid Bland Scrambled Eggs With This Flavor-Boosting Ingredient

Nothing is worse than biting into a plate of eggs, only to have them taste bland and rubbery. While you could just try to make them better by sprinkling a pinch of salt and pepper, what if there was a way to get a richer and more complex flavor every time you make a scamble? Say hello to hondashi, the ingredient you’re definitely going to start putting in your eggs — and every other savory dish in your diet.
Do you know what's more exhausting than spending hours shopping on Black Friday? It's spending the entirety of Thanksgiving cooking dinner. Before the pandemic, many households would invite family and friends over and spend all day roasting a whole turkey, preparing countless side dishes, and then serving it before falling asleep on the couch during the third quarter. Entertaining and preparing a Thanksgiving dinner with the roasted turkey and all the fixings is exhausting. So why not keep things simple this year and prepare an air fried turkey breast? Take back all those hours in the hot kitchen and put your air fryer to work!
Classic Chicken Pot Pie

Topped with a golden, flaky crust and oozing creamy chicken and veggies, a scoop of this this pot pie on a cold day is pure heaven. This recipe originally appeared in Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking. For Filling:. 4 tbsp. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter. medium-size sweet onion, diced. cloves...
60% of Parents Feel Pressure To Serve Their Family ‘Perfect’ Meals—Here Are 3 RD-Approved Tips for Shedding Food Guilt

There's a trope that when the family's primary cook goes on a diet, the whole family ends up going on a diet. It's typically been seen as a harmless—or maybe even beneficial—trickle-down effect: that everyone will eat whatever diet-friendly food is served at dinnertime. But research is now showing how that pressure to eat perfectly can create food guilt that may impact people's relationships with food.
Slow-cooker sticky toffee pudding recipe

Yes, you can make sticky toffee pudding in the slow cooker. My version uses dates for sweetness and a thick dark muscovado sugar toffee sauce for drizzling. 90g unsalted butter, softened, plus extra for greasing. 140g dark muscovado sugar. 2 eggs. 40g black treacle. 175g self-raising flour. 1 tsp bicarbonate...
SLOW COOKER CHICKEN GUMBO SOUP

My family loves this slow cooker chicken gumbo soup and this is one your family will love too. I freeze okra in the summer just to use in gumbo. This dish is easy to make and really hearty and delicious. Top it with oyster crackers for a real treat I love any soup you can throw in the crock pot and let it just cook. You might also like to check out our recipe for easy chicken and dumplings.
Interchangeable Component Rice Cookers

This conceptual detachable rice cooker is a product proposal for the Midea Group as a smart appliance that would support traditional Asian cooking from the comfort of home. The appliance features a geometric outline along with a soft edge to help give it an approachable, simple and friendly aesthetic, while the main base allows the upper cooking unit to be removed. This would enable easier serving and also provide the ability to interchange the component for simple preparation of additional foods or recipes.
