CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Why Uber Shares Are Rising Today

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) is trading higher Wednesday following Lyft Inc's (NASDAQ: LYFT) third-quarter financial results. Lyft reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 3 cents per share....

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ)?

Q Does Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Moving iMage Technologies. When is Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ) reporting earnings?. A. Moving iMage Technologies’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 11, 2021. Q. Is Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ) going to split?. A.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Xunlei (XNET)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Xunlei. Xunlei’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 11, 2021. There is no upcoming split for Xunlei. What sector and industry does Xunlei (XNET) operate in?. A. Xunlei is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA)?

Q Does Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Processa Pharmaceuticals. When is Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) reporting earnings?. A. Processa Pharmaceuticals’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 11, 2021. Q. Is Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Green
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)?

Q Does Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Stealth BioTherapeutics. When is Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) reporting earnings?. A. Stealth BioTherapeutics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 11, 2021. Q. Is Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up On Palantir, Buying $28M Shares On Wednesday

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest on Wednesday continued to buy shares in Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) on the dip. The popular stock picker’s investment firm bought 1.25 million shares — estimated to be worth $28.19 million based on the latest closing price— in the Peter Thiel-backed data analytics company.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nova Cannabis Q3 Revenue Improves 30% QoQ, Continues On Track Of 200 Stores In 2023

Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSX:NOVC) (OTCQB:NVACF) reported its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements Wednesday for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30. Darren Karasiuk, Nova CEO said the company has been "aggressively expanding" its footprint over the past period, "adding stores at an average pace of one per week and now have 71 stores opened across Alberta and Ontario."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Technologies#Lyft Inc
Benzinga

Acreage Reveals 52% YoY Increase In Q3 Revenue, 'Refreshed Strategy' Yields Results, CEO Says

Vertically integrated cannabis company Acreage Holdings, Inc. (CSE:ACRG) (OTCQX:ACRDF) reported its unaudited financial results late Wednesday for the third quarter of 2021, revealing a consolidated revenue of $48.2 million, representing an increase of 52% year-over-year and 9% sequentially. "At the beginning of fiscal 2021, we introduced a refreshed strategy focused...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Enormous Gains

Lucid wants to lead in EV technology, and it's starting out well with a 520-mile battery range. The company hopes to stay on track for its revenue projection of over $2.2 billion in 2022. Lucid has longer-term plans to advance its battery technology into energy storage applications. Shares of electric...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Dutch Bros Shares Gain On Q3 Revenue Beat, Solid Q4 Outlook

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 49.8% year-on-year, to $129.80 million, beating the analyst consensus of $124.88 million. System same shop sales grew 7.3% in the third quarter and 10.7% on a two-year basis. Company-operated shops revenues increased 62.9% Y/Y to $108.7 million. Total costs...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Cannabis Earnings: GrowGen Announces Record Q3 Revenues, Expects FY21 Sales To Hit $435M-$440M

Hydroponics Innovator GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) posted record third-quarter 2021 revenues Thursday of $116 million, versus $55 million in the same period last year. "The GrowGen team delivered a strong third quarter, with revenues up 111%, compared to the same period last year in a difficult macro environment," Darren Lampert, the company's co-founder and CEO, said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Uber
Benzinga

Xunlei Shares Gain On Exceeding Q3 Revenue Outlook

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 8.8% quarter-on-quarter to $59.8 million. The increase in total revenues was mainly attributable to increased revenues from cloud computing and other IVAS businesses. Segments: Cloud computing and other internet value-added services revenues increased 21.8% Q/Q to $35.2 million; Subscription revenues...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Notable Revolve Gr Insider Trades $12M In Company Stock

Michael Karanikolas, Insider at Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Michael Karanikolas exercised options to purchase 150,950 Revolve Gr shares for $0 on November 10. They then sold their shares on succeeding transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $79.10 to $84.16 to raise a total of $12,330,038 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Formfactor Insider Sold $145K In Company Stock

Shai Shahar, CFO at Formfactor (NASDAQ:FORM), made a large insider sell on November 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Shahar sold 3,374 shares of Formfactor at a price of $43.78. The total transaction amounted to $147,726.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Hut 8 Mining Is Rising

Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) shares are trading higher by 8.4% at $15.27 after the company reported third-quarter earnings. "The third quarter of 2021 proved to be another exciting and dynamic step forward for Hut 8," commented Shane Downey, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. "We are thrilled to have reported our third consecutive record-breaking quarterly results and to have already surpassed our goal of 5,000 Bitcoin held in reserve."
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Tapestry Earnings Beat Estimates

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.24% to 35,992.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.66% to 15,726.06. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.16% to 4,654.12. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,647,740 cases with around 780,230 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,401,670 cases and 462,180 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,911,380 COVID-19 cases with 610,080 deaths. In total, there were at least 252,321,250 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,092,080 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
MARKETS
Benzinga

COO Of Privia Health Group Trades $245K In Company Stock

Parth Mehrotra, COO at Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Parth Mehrotra exercised options to purchase 7,500 Privia Health Group shares at a price of $2.00 per share for a total of $15,000 on November 9. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $30.92 to $31.58 to raise a total of $232,203 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy