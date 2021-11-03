CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 best Christmas books for kids: Add some festive magic to story time

By Rebecca Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzVSS_0clFJpxj00

Tucked up in bed, with the joy of Christmas looming in the air, what better time of year to hunker down and get stuck into a good book?

While kids need little to no encouragement to embrace the festive feels, reading minimises time on the tablet , encourages a good routine and nothing melts a parent’s heart quite like seeing their child independently turn the pages.

To create our list of the best, we looked for books that are easy on the eye and full of beautiful illustrations, feature compelling characters and have an uplifting and meaningful message – titles that deserve a worthy place on the bookshelf and see kids coming back to them time and time again, were highly favoured.

How we tested

Christmas came early for our burgeoning bookworms – aged three and five – who turned pages, read passages and squealed with delight during the testing process.

Read more:

The best Christmas books for kids for 2021 are:

  • Best overall – ‘The Toys’ Christmas’ by Claire Clément and Geneviève Godbout: £13.08, Wordery.com
  • Best personalised book – ‘The Christmas Muddle Personalised Story Book’ by Sarah Greenwell and Nia Ffion Tudor: £19.99, Elfforchristmas.com
  • Best for sound effects – ‘Jingle Bells’ by Nicola Slater: £10.99, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk
  • Best for older readers – ‘A Boy Called Christmas Series; 3 Book Collection’ by Matt Haig: £16.99, Books2door.com
  • Best for toddlers – ‘That’s Not My... - Christmas Set 5 Books’ by Fiona Watt: £24.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for creativity – ‘Little Sticker Dolly Dressing Christmas’ by Fiona Watt and Lizzie Mackay: £5.99, Waterstones.com
  • Best for retelling a classic – ‘The Little Fir Tree’ by Christopher Corr and H.C. Andersen: £5.99, Blackwells.co.uk
  • Best for reluctant readers – ‘Billy Mini and the Monsters at Christmas’ by Zanna Davidson and Melanie Williamson: £5.99, Usborne.com
  • Best timeless classic – ‘Peter Rabbit Tales: A Christmas Wish’ by Beatrix Potter: £5.99, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk
  • Best for baby – ‘Happy Christmas!’ by Ladybird: £5.99, Foyles.co.uk
  • Best for humour – ‘Croc o’Clock’ by Huw Lewis Jones and Ben Sanders: £5.94, Whsmith.co.uk
  • Best value for money – ‘Mr Men Christmas Collection - 14 Books’ by Roger Hargreaves: £16.99, Books2door.com

‘The Toys’ Christmas’ by Claire Clément and Geneviève Godbout, published by Frances Lincoln Children’s Books

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YvOti_0clFJpxj00

Best: Overall

Rating: 9/10

There’s a romantic and warm fuzziness to this gold-foiled Christmas story written by Claire Clément and illustrated by Geneviève Godbout. Set on Christmas Eve, Noah’s favourite toy – an elephant named “Fanfan” – has gone missing. But he’s actually on a rather important voyage: just in case the letters don’t reach Santa, toys all around the world make this trip so they can tell him what their child wants most of all. This book sparked plenty of Christmas Day excitement for both our three-year-old and five-year-old. A beautiful hardback to read the night before Christmas.

Buy now £13.08, Wordery.com

‘The Christmas Muddle Personalised Story Book’ by Sarah Greenwell and Nia Ffion Tudor, published by Elf for Christmas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBGtD_0clFJpxj00

Best: Personalised book

Rating: 9/10

This personalised book really goes the distance in the magic department. The Christmas Muddle can feature one or more children and one or two named elves as the heroes of the story, making it a strong choice for siblings. The bespoke nature of this book isn’t just a case of having a child’s name written on the book jacket, while of course this does feature. The tailor-made tokens feature throughout this read, from your child’s name written in the snow and twinkling in the stars, to recognisable names on the naughty or nice list. Our five-year-old helper’s jaw dropped when the story mentioned her school as a local landmark.

Sarah Greenwell’s tale is charming, bringing the magical North Pole to life, while Nia Ffion Tudor’s illustrations will fill you with festive joy.

Buy now £19.99, Elfforchristmas.co.uk

‘Jingle Bells’ by Nicola Slater, published by Nosy Crow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L719w_0clFJpxj00

Best: For sound effects

Rating: 9/10

A glockenspiel, cello, ukulele and saxophone can all be heard in this all-singing, all-dancing Christmas board book, illustrated by Nicola Slater. As you flick through the 10 sturdy pages, our three-year-old tester took great pleasure in locating the sound button hiding among the charming Christmassy scenes. On the final page, prepare yourself for the big band version of the full Jingle Bells song – we were more than impressed by the sound quality of this book. There’s an on/off switch at the back for more peaceful reads, and the light-up star at the end is a real show-stopping feature. A beautiful book full of yuletide joy.

Buy now £10.99, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

‘A Boy Called Christmas Series: 3 Book Collection’ by Matt Haig, published by Canongate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kw03w_0clFJpxj00

Best: For older readers

Rating: 9/10

When your eager reader hits around seven or eight years old, they often race through books barely coming up for air. Matt Haig is a bestselling author – and for good reason. This trio of Christmas reads is sure to keep young readers captivated on the run-up to Christmas. The set includes A Boy Called Christmas , The Girl Who Saved Christmas and the newest edition Father Christmas and Me . All uniquely intriguing with comical illustrations by Chris Mould, the three tales aren’t your conventional Christmas story as readers follow these epic drama-filled journeys. The film version of A Boy Called Christmas is said to be released at the end of November, so bookworms best get cracking.

Buy now £16.99, Books2door.com

’That’s Not My... - Christmas Set 5 Books’ by Fiona Watt, published by Usborne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BwRV8_0clFJpxj00

Best: For toddlers

Rating: 9/10

Usborne’s That’s Not My ... collection is the work of geniuses. While it could be any time of year for a baby, this will certainly get the designated reader in the festive spirit. A set of five books, our three-year-old loved turning the pages independently seeking out the patches of texture on every page. The set consists of That’s Not My Snowman , That’s Not My Reindeer , That’s Not My Angel , That’s Not My Donkey and That’s Not My Elf. All wonderful in equal merriment measure.

Buy now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

‘Little Sticker Dolly Dressing Christmas’ by Fiona Watt and Lizzie Mackay, published by Usborne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3NrS_0clFJpxj00

Best: For creativity

Rating: 8/10

A sticker book seldom fails, and what we like about this Dolly Dressing Christmas edition is that it allowed our little testers to share by taking turns, as the stickers are divided up for certain pages. Full of Christmas cheer and festive scenes, the dolls need to be dressed for their yuletide events – a task which our five-year-old tester revelled in, as she dressed the dolls for a Christmas market, ice skating and decorating the tree. There are over 200 festive-inspired stickers, which certainly captured the attention of our little elves.

Buy now £5.99, Waterstones.com

‘The Little Fir Tree’ by Christopher Corr and H.C. Andersen, published by Frances Lincoln Children’s Books

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HwIpB_0clFJpxj00

Best: For retelling a classic

Rating: 8/10

Many bookshelves will have been blessed by the work of Danish poet and author Hans Christian Andersen, particularly during the festive season. The Little Fir Tree , illustrated by Christopher Corr is a modern retelling of Andersen’s classic, teaching little readers a lifelong lesson on appreciating what we have. Our five-year-old tester enjoyed the forest setting: picking out the squirrels, birds and butterflies on the beautifully illustrated pages. It also encouraged chatter around choosing the perfect Christmas tree, and subtly provokes the reader to question a tree’s life cycle.

Buy now £5.99, Blackwells.co.uk

‘Billy Mini and the Monsters at Christmas’ by Zanna Davidson and Melanie Williamson, published by Usborne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFBAU_0clFJpxj00

Best: For reluctant readers

Rating: 8/10

Billy and the Mini Monsters – by Zanna Davidson and illustrated by Melanie Williamson – is a popular series for newly independent readers growing in confidence, as the comical characters and their revolting names embark on hilarious adventures. The latest addition, Monsters at Christmas is full of all sorts of chaos as Billy and the hairy, smelly, but not-so-scary Mini Monsters try to make Christmas right again. This rib-tickling book had our five-year-old tester in fits of laughter as we read it together.

Buy now £5.99, Usborne.com

‘Peter Rabbit Tales: A Christmas Wish’ by Beatrix Potter, published by Puffin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lrce0_0clFJpxj00

Best: Timeless classic

Rating: 8/10

The burrow is bursting with excitement as it’s the night before Christmas and Peter Rabbit and his sisters can’t wait for Father Christmas to arrive. This heart-warming tale explores the real experience of young children at Christmas and truly captures the magic. Both our mini testers are partial to Peter Rabbit and enjoyed pointing out the characters. Eleanor Taylor’s classic illustrations will give you that warm fuzzy feeling that Christmas is just around the corner. But will Peter’s Christmas wish ever come true? Now, that would be telling.

Buy now £5.99, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

‘Happy Christmas!’ by Ladybird, published by Penguin Random House Children’s UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nocl7_0clFJpxj00

Best: For baby

Rating: 7/10

You’re never too young for a Christmas book… even if your reading days are years off. From the Baby Touch book collection, this seasonal sensory story has something to captivate little ones on every page. The illustrations pop with vibrancy and the touch-and-feel element will intrigue little wagging fingers.

Buy now £5.99, Foyles.co.uk

‘Croc o’Clock’ by Huw Lewis Jones and Ben Sanders, published by Happy Jak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d0i4V_0clFJpxj00

Best: For humour

Rating: 7/10

This book’s silliness had our little bookworms in stitches, as it reimagines the famous Twelve Day of Christmas song. Written by Huw Lewis Jones and comically illustrated by Ben Sanders, meet one the world’s largest crocodile who has certainly got the memo about overeating at Christmas time. There isn’t actually a single mention of festivities, but we praise the book on its bright and downright bonkers storyline. But as the zoo clock ticks towards midnight, what happens to croc? It’s a snap-happy read, which our readers often request.

Buy now £5.94, Whsmith.co.uk

‘Mr Men Christmas Collection - 14 Books’ by Roger Hargreaves, published by Egmont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JfUyS_0clFJpxj00

Best: Value for money

Rating: 7/10

Why have one book about Christmas, when you could have 14? The Mr Men Christmas Collection by Roger Hargreaves is full of festive cheer, as the iconic Mr Men and Little Miss characters go about their seasonal adventures. We thought these books might become a little repetitive but they’re all wonderfully charming, capturing the attention of our mini testers. Presented in a compact cardboard sleeve, they’re a sleek addition to the bookshelf.

Buy now £16.99, Books2door.com

The verdict: Christmas books for kids

The Toys’ Christmas scoops the win for us – a heart-warming read it captures the magic of not only Christmas but childhood too. Beautifully presented in a hardback with gold foiling, it’s the kind of book that will stand the test of time, look good on the bookshelf and be passed down from generation to generation.

