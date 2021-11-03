CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gymnast files Title IX case against University of Minnesota

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Title IX is at the center of a lawsuit a University of Minnesota student filed Friday. Evan Ng filed his suit in U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, naming the the university’s board of regents, director of athletics and president as defendants. Ng...

CBS San Francisco

Media Coverage Leads to Changing Name of UC Hastings College of Law

The school is named after Serranus Clinton Hastings, the first Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court. But he has another title as well: that of "mass murderer." Hastings owned a cattle ranch in Round Valley in Mendocino County in the 1850's and wanted land that the Yuki Indian Tribe was living on. So he...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

U.S. Appeals Court upholds ruling that St. Cloud State violated Title IX

The U.S. Court of Appeals on Thursday reaffirmed that St. Cloud State University violated Title IX by failing to provide equal opportunities for female athletes — but the court is sending part of the argument back to a lower court. The ruling upholds U.S. District Judge John Tunheim's 2019 ruling...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Daily

Former Gophers men’s gymnastics athlete sues the University

Former Gophers men's gymnastics athlete Evan Ng sued the University of Minnesota for eliminating his sport after filing a lawsuit Friday morning, claiming he is no longer a varsity NCAA gymnast because of sex-based discrimination engaged by the University. Ng, a Chicago, Ill. native, is suing the University of Minnesota's...
TENNIS
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men’s Gymnastics Was Cut Based On ‘Misguided’ Attempt To Comply With Title IX

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A member of the University of Minnesota's men's gymnastics team has filed a lawsuit against the university. Last year, the university eliminated the team in a cost-cutting move and also to meet Title IX requirements. Evan Ng was a men's gymnast at the university, before his program was cut along with men's tennis and indoor track and field. Evan Ng (credit: CBS) "When the university announced the men's gymnastics team would be eliminated, my dreams were pretty much crushed," said Ng. He said he trained his entire life to be a college athlete. Now, he's fighting back. "This isn't just about me, but...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
State
Minnesota State
GoLocalProv

Appeals Court Approves Settlement on Title IX Battle in Women’s Athletics at Brown University

The latest in the Title IX Brown University athletics legal battle played out in federal court this week. In what the ALCU of RI is claiming is an" important victory for female student-athletes," a federal appeals court on Wednesday unanimously affirmed the approval of a settlement agreement between Brown University and a class of women student-athletes at Brown which resolved a class-action court challenge to Brown’s decision in June 2020 to cut women’s teams from its varsity athletics program.
COLLEGES
WISH-TV

University of Florida bars professors from being expert witnesses against the state in voting rights case

(CNN) — The University of Florida told three professors hired to testify as expert witnesses in a voting rights case against the state that they cannot participate. The University of Florida told the professors “that they were not authorized to serve as experts on behalf of Plaintiffs in this matter as part of their ‘outside activities,'” according to court documents filed Friday in the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida, Tallahassee Division.
COLLEGES
WOWT

Christian student group files lawsuit against University of Nebraska-Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Christian student group, Ratio Christi, has filed a lawsuit against the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The group claims that the university discriminated against their views when it denied a funding request to bring a Christian philosopher on campus as a guest speaker. Documents reveal that in Jan., Ratio Christi applied for up to $1,500 funds from student fees to help pay for a lecture by Dr. Robert Audi, a Christian philosopher at the University of Notre Dame.
LINCOLN, NE
thegazette.com

State approves University of Iowa Title IX settlement

IOWA CITY — The state agreed Monday to pay from its general fund nearly $400,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by University of Iowa female athletes who contended plans initially announced last year by the UI to cut women's swimming and diving was a Tile IX gender equity violation. The...
IOWA CITY, IA
DL-Online

University of Minnesota has good news for native students

Good news for tribal students: According to an MPR story by Dan Kraker, the University of Minnesota plans to extend "substantial financial support," including in many cases completely free tuition, to enrolled members of the state's 11 federally recognized tribal nations beginning next fall. University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel...
COLLEGES
Duluth News Tribune

University of Minnesota Duluth chancellor to retire

University of Minnesota Duluth Chancellor Lendley "Lynn" Black announced his plans to retire this summer, or whenever his replacement can start. Black has served as chancellor since 2010. "I'm at a point in my life where I'm certainly not getting any younger and I want to be able to enjoy...
DULUTH, MN
Brown Daily Herald

Search for new University Title IX Coordinator underway

Ever since former Title IX Program Officer Rene Davis left in June to become assistant head of an independent K-12 school, Jeana Horton has been serving as both Interim Title IX Program Officer and Institutional Equity Investigator. The search for Title IX Coordinator is currently underway and is "moving into...
COLLEGES
Independent Florida Alligator

Three UF professors file lawsuit against university

Three UF professors, who were restricted from acting as expert witnesses in a voting rights case against the state, filed a lawsuit against UF Friday. The lawsuit was filed by political science professors Sharon Austin, Michael McDonald and Daniel Smith, who claim UF violated their first amendment rights when it barred them from testifying in a lawsuit against Florida’s Senate Bill 90. The bill would set stricter rules on vote-by-mail procedures.
COLLEGES
amherstwire.com

UMass announces creation of Title IX Student Advisory Task Force

AMHERST – UMass Amherst announced the establishment of a Title IX Student Advisory Task Force as part of an ongoing effort to address sexual misconduct on campus. In an email sent to students on Thursday, Chancellor Subbaswamy said the student task force will work collaboratively with the Equal Opportunity Office, the Dean of Students Office and the Advocacy, Inclusion and Support Programs within Student Life.
AMHERST, MA
Sportico

College Sports NIL Is Headed for a Collision With Title IX

Today’s guest columnists are Arthur Bryant and Cary Joshi, attorneys at Bailey Glasser LLP. Male and female athletes at colleges and universities throughout America now have a new opportunity to make a lot of money off of their name, image and likeness (NIL). But, if their schools don’t treat men and women equally, these colleges will have a problem: liability for discriminating against their athletes on the basis of sex, in violation of Title IX. Before July 1, 2021, activities such as appearing in advertising or promotions, selling autographs, or tweeting endorsements were violations of NCAA rules, and potential grounds for declaring...
COLLEGE SPORTS
TheConversationAU

Students' choice of university has no effect on new graduate pay, and a small impact later on. What they study matters more

Every year in Australia school leavers suffer ATAR anxiety, worrying about whether they will get into their preferred course and university. New research by the Commonwealth Department of Education, using Australian Taxation Office earnings data, examines in detail how much difference what a person studies, and where, makes to their future income. It finds students' course choices matter more than their choice of university. Qualifications in some fields of study lead to much higher incomes nine years after graduation. Which university a student attends has little influence on short-term graduate earnings, but differences emerge over time. ...
COLLEGES
thecollegevoice.org

Title IX Office Understaffed in a Time of Need

Photo courtesy of Connecticut College. The College community has been jolted by the sudden departures of faculty and staff members, outlined in emails by President Bergeron over the past year. As a result, offices are left understaffed which could hurt the students that rely on certain campus resources. The Office of Equity and Compliance Programs (OPEC) which houses the Title IX office has been without an internal investigator for over a year and a Deputy Title IX Coordinator for staff since September. In response to this staffing problem, Associate Dean for Equity Compliance Programs and Title IX coordinator, Ebony Manning, and her team have been working with external investigators at the moment with the long term goal to shift to an in-house investigator. “Once we fill the internal investigator position, that person will also serve as the deputy Title IX Coordinator for Students,” Dean Manning wrote via email, “I am looking to fill the Deputy Title IX Coordinator for Staff, which is currently a voluntary position.”
NEW LONDON, CT

