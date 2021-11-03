Gymnast files Title IX case against University of Minnesota

Photo courtesy of Connecticut College. The College community has been jolted by the sudden departures of faculty and staff members, outlined in emails by President Bergeron over the past year. As a result, offices are left understaffed which could hurt the students that rely on certain campus resources. The Office of Equity and Compliance Programs (OPEC) which houses the Title IX office has been without an internal investigator for over a year and a Deputy Title IX Coordinator for staff since September. In response to this staffing problem, Associate Dean for Equity Compliance Programs and Title IX coordinator, Ebony Manning, and her team have been working with external investigators at the moment with the long term goal to shift to an in-house investigator. “Once we fill the internal investigator position, that person will also serve as the deputy Title IX Coordinator for Students,” Dean Manning wrote via email, “I am looking to fill the Deputy Title IX Coordinator for Staff, which is currently a voluntary position.”
