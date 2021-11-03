CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Match Shares Fall as Tinder-Owner’s Outlook Disappoints

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Match Group stock (NASDAQ: MTCH ) fell 3% in Wednesday’s premarket trading as lingering effects of Covid-19 brought out a quarterly forecast that was below estimates. The owner of the popular dating app Tinder said it continues to feel some lingering...

Yeti shares up premarket after earnings beat and raised guidance

Yeti Holdings Inc. shares jumped 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the maker of cups and coolers for outdoor activities beat estimates for the third quarter and raised its guidance. The company posted net income of $52.9 million, or 60 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $51.4 million, or 58 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 64 cents, ahead of the 60 cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $362.6 million from $294.6 million a year ago, also ahead of the $358 million FactSet consensus. "While we are not immune to the confluence of supply chain disruptions and cost pressures that are pervasive in the market, our team's ongoing execution has supported our ability to once again raise both our top and bottom line outlooks for the year," said CEO Matt Reintjes in a statement. The company is now expecting full-year sales to grow 28% to 29%, compared with prior guidance of up 26% to 28%. It expects full-year adjusted EPS of $2.51 to $2.53, compared with prior guidance of $2.42 to $2.46. Shares have gained 51% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23.7%.
Rivian Surges Again in Premarket a Day After Blockbuster Debut

Investing.com – Rivian stock (NASDAQ: RIVN ) is looking at another day of gains Thursday after it rose more than 29% on its debut in another emphatic endorsement of the transition to electric mobility by investors. The stock climbed as much as 9% in premarket trading as market players continue...
Chart Of The Day: Sunpower Stock Primed For A Surge

One of the hottest pieces of financial markets news right now is the just announced agreement between the US and China to "work together to slow global warming." Though notable for a variety of reasons including that the economic superpowers are two of the world's largest polluters, for companies with a particularly green focus, this could be a potential game changer.
Tesla shares inch higher after Musk sheds $5 billion in equity

(Reuters) -Tesla shares edged higher on Thursday after filings revealed Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had sold about $5 billion of the stock over the past few days, following his much-hyped Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) poll. The electric-car maker's shares pared earlier gains and were up 0.6% at $1,074.80, after tumbling earlier...
Needham Stick to Their Buy Rating for Vertex

Needham analyst Joshua Reilly maintained a Buy rating on Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Thursday, setting a price target of $30, which is approximately 39.28% above the present share price of $21.54. Reilly expects Vertex to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current consensus...
Disney Tumbles 5% as Q4 Streaming User Growth Falls Short

Investing.com – Disney stock (NYSE: DIS ) traded 5% lower in Thursday’s premarket as user growth at its streaming service Disney+ cooled off more than anticipated, causing the company to miss both sales and earnings estimates in its fiscal fourth quarter. Last year was a record for streaming services as...
Tesla Gains as Market Moves Past Musk’s $5-Billion Sale

Investing.com – Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) was Thursday looking to add to its previous day’s gains as the dust over Elon Musk’s $5-billion sale of shares settles. The stock was up 4% premarket after closing 4.3% higher Wednesday. The block sale by Tesla's CEO had dragged the electric vehicle maker’s market...
U.S. Futures Edge Higher; Disney Subscription Growth Disappoints

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening marginally higher Thursday, rebounding after the inflation-induced losses of Wednesday despite a disappointing update from entertainment giant Disney . At 7:05 AM ET (1205 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 60 points, or 0.2%, S&P 500 Futures traded 18 points, or 0.4%,...
Goldman Sachs Stick to Their Buy Rating for Sanofi

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Keyur Parekh maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on Thursday, setting a price target of EUR124, which is approximately 39.18% above the present share price of $102.25. Parekh expects Sanofi to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The...
Wall St set to rise after inflation-driven rout; Disney shares tumble

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to rebound on Thursday from a two-day selloff over signs of prolonged inflation, while Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS ) Co tumbled as subscriber growth slowed in its streaming video service. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq snapped their eight-session run of all-time closing...
Zomato Surges 5% in a Choppy Session; Morgan Stanley Upgrades Stock Target

Investing.com -- Food aggregator company Zomato Ltd (NS: ZOMT ) surged almost 5% on Thursday to close at Rs 140.9, amid a choppy session with the Indian equity benchmarks falling for the third consecutive day on Thursday, dragged down by IT, financial and consumer scrips. BSE Sensex fell 0.7% or...
Disney, Beyond Meat, Bumble Fall Premarket; Affirm Rises

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, November 11th. Please refresh for updates. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock fell 5.6% after the entertainment and media giant reported the smallest rise in Disney+ subscriptions since it launched the streaming video service, as well as disappointing quarterly profits from its theme park decision.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Disney, Beyond Meat, Affirm Holdings and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Disney — Shares of the media giant dropped more than 4% in after hours trading after missing on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. Disney reported earnings of 37 cents per share on revenue of $18.53 billion. Wall Street expected earnings of 51 cents per share on revenue of $18.79 billion, according to Refinitiv. Disney+ subs also came in short of estimates at 118.1 million, compared to the forecast of 125.4 million.
Investor Confidence Dampened on Soaring Inflation

South African markets closed in the green yesterday, buoyed by broad based gains in mining sector stocks. Gold miners, AngloGold Ashanti (JO: ANGJ ), Gold Fields (JO: GFIJ ) and Harmony Gold Mining surged 10.3%, 7.8% and 7.6%, respectively. Platinum mining companies, Royal Bafokeng Platinum (JO: RBPCBe ), Anglo American...
Macy's Stock Could Head Lower

Chart Of The Day: Sunpower Stock Primed For A Surge By Pinchas Cohen/Investing.com - Nov 11, 2021 2. One of the hottest pieces of financial markets news right now is the just announced agreement between the US and China to "work together to slow global warming." Though notable for... 3...
The Honest Company Soars as Revenue Growth Beats Estimates

Investing.com – The Honest Company stock (NASDAQ: HNST ) surged 12% Thursday as the company sold more diapers and skin and personal care products to go past analysts’ estimate for its third-quarter revenue. It was the eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue and volume growth for the company, which focuses...
Markets Closed Lower After US Inflation Hit a Three-Decade High

Yesterday, major markets closed lower after US inflation hit a three-decade high. High growth companies, including technology giants, lagged the broader market. Supposedly, higher inflation means higher bond yields, so capital leaves the stock market and goes towards income generating assets. We shall see. The October US consumer-price index (CPI)...
