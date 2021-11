The world has endured the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly two years. We have seen more than 5 million deaths worldwide, devastated economies, and destroyed livelihoods. New variants continue to emerge, increasing the uncertainty about the end of the pandemic. Despite progress in worldwide vaccination, we are not where we need to be. This is not only a health crisis, but an economic, humanitarian, and security crisis as well. Governments must summon the political will to work together and with leading institutions and leaders across key sectors to keep the focus on both ending the pandemic and building back better global health security capacity and architecture so that we can collectively prevent, detect, and respond to emerging infectious disease threats.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO