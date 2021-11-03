CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Prepare HVAC systems for warmer days ahead

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe arrival of a new season can be an exciting time. Homeowners may have renewed vigor to start home renovation projects or even tackle some cleaning and organization tasks. Before the weather starts to warm up or cool down too much, homeowners may want to evaluate their home cooling and heating...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lodging

Preparing Commercial HVAC Units for the Changing Seasons

With the holiday season quickly approaching, hotels will soon be bustling with guests looking to visit family and friends. With increasing capacity levels, comfort is a high priority. Mechanical HVAC systems play a large part in creating memorable customer experiences, so it is vital for facility managers to ensure systems are ready for change.
INDUSTRY
seehafernews.com

BBB Tip: Fall Home Maintenance – Get Ready For Winter

The air is getting cooler and the leaves and cornfields are turning yellow. Fall is here. With the change in weather comes a list of home maintenance that all homeowners should tackle before the really cold stuff sets in. BBB offers these tips when preparing your home for the colder...
HOME & GARDEN
mchenrychamber.com

4 Common HVAC Mistakes

Very few new homeowners start out with detailed knowledge about common HVAC mistakes to avoid or how their new home’s HVAC system works. The equipment is complex and the gas and electricity utilities that are used to warm most homes can be dangerous to tamper with for DIY projects. Of course, as homeowners become more comfortable in their new surroundings, they’ll start to pick up bits and pieces about how the system works, what connects where, and what is and isn’t normal. But starting off with a few tips can always help, especially if it’s about what to avoid when dealing with a home’s heating and cooling. So push aside those anxieties and brush up on these 4 common HVAC mistakes that each homeowner should avoid.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating System#Air Conditioning#Hvac Systems#Weather#Heating Ontario
Amarillo Globe-Times

Xcel Energy readies systems for cold weather ahead

Xcel Energy is prepared for cold weather and is reminding customers they can also take steps to maintain a high level of comfort while saving on monthly bills. “Winter weather on the plains of Texas and New Mexico can present a host of challenges from extreme cold to high winds to ice and snow, and sometimes all of this at once,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “We’ve spent a decade investing in system improvements that will stand up against extreme weather, and these investments proved their worth during last winter’s strongest storms. We’re ready for whatever winter brings and we want to provide everything customers need to stay comfortable and manage their energy costs.”
ENVIRONMENT
crestoneeagle.com

Prepare your trees in fall for the winter ahead

Recent wintry weather across parts of Colorado is a reminder that colder months are ahead and freezing temperatures can occur quickly in the fall. As temperatures drop, trees in urban and community settings across Colorado go dormant, and they require care before and during the winter to remain in top health. Residents can take measures now and through spring to help their trees through the oncoming harsh conditions, said Dana Coelho, Urban and Community Forestry Program Manager for the Colorado State Forest Service.
GARDENING
KSAT 12

How to get your roof in tip-top shape for winter

How do you make sure your home is energy efficient going into the winter months?. You might want to start on top with your roof. Cooler weather can of course have a big effect on your roof, but you can take care of that with a little help from professionals.
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

This Is How Experts Clean Bathroom Tile

Though we’d all love our bathrooms to remain relaxing, grime-free spaces, the reality is that with regular use, these rooms can get downright dirty—fast. Especially if you have bathroom tile, the spaces where you go to get clean (like your shower) can go from dazzling to dingy thanks to the buildup of dirt, soap scum, and even mildew. Without the proper care and cleaning, dirty tiles can quickly turn your bathroom from a spa-like oasis to a room at the top of your deep clean list.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
LiveScience

Do basements need a dehumidifier?

Do basements need a dehumidifier to keep your home free from damp? If you think your home might have an issue with excess moisture in the air, a dehumidifier could be the answer. High levels of humidity can not only cause damage to your property, they can also pose significant health risks. This is due to mold, which can grow rapidly once a surface or appliance has become damp, been exposed to excess moisture or experienced a leak.
HOME & GARDEN
theprincegeorgejournal.com

What to Look for When Updating Windows and Patio Doors

(StatePoint) Your home’s windows and patio doors not only let in sunlight and scenery, they also help protect you from the elements. That’s why it’s important to do your research when you’re updating them. Here’s what to know and what to look for:. High-Performance Products. High-performance windows and doors have...
LIFESTYLE
Augusta Free Press

Should I get a home warranty for my washer and dryer?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Washers and dryers have become household staples in recent decades. In fact, as of 2020, more than 80% of US households own a washing machine. They take the burden out of the chore and require minimal manual labor to produce a fresh batch of clothes. If you’re fortunate enough to own a pair, you know what a lifesaver they can be. However, you also know what a costly investment they are.
ELECTRONICS
Fatherly

Don’t Touch the Thermostat! Heating Bills Will Explode This Year

Last winter, warmer-than-average temperatures and the pandemic-induced economic slowdown that drastically lowered demand resulted in lower heating bills for American families. This year, the weather is expected to be colder even as already surging energy prices continue to climb. It all adds up to a grim reality: staying warm will be decidedly more expensive this year than it was last winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wksu.org

ODOT prepares for winter weather ahead of first snowfall

The Ohio Department of Transportation is preparing for the winter season. ODOT crews are inspecting all plows and equipment used for snow and ice in preparation for the first snowfall. Ray Marsch, ODOT spokesman for District 4 that includes Summit County says construction season typically goes into November, but projects such as the Akron beltway and Interstate 76 in Tallmadge will continue through the colder months.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Family Handyman

9 Bathroom Home Improvement Upgrades

These home improvement ideas take a bathroom from drab to glam in no time. From the simple to the extravagant, there’s an upgrade for every bathroom on this list. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
siouxlandproud.com

How Siouxland can prepare for winter ahead of time

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Winter can create dangerous conditions in Siouxland, so it’s best to start preparing for the cold months as soon as possible. Ensuring your home is insulated and there is weather stripping on doors and windows to keep the heat in is a good starting point, according to bReady South Dakota.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy